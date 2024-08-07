Widow of Minnesota Deputy Killed in May Didn’t Even Want Governor Tim Walz to Attend His Funeral (VIDEO)

Shannon Owen lost her husband Deputy Josh Owen in May when he was shot and killed during a seemingly routine call to an apartment building.

Josh had been a member of the National Guard and had deployed overseas. He was a devoted husband and father as well.

After he was killed, his widow did not want Governor Tim Walz at the funeral and who can blame her? During an interview, she insisted that it had nothing to do with Democrats and Republicans but that she just doesn’t like people who don’t respect law enforcement officers.

The left has spent years demonizing people like her now deceased husband.

From Alpha News:

Shannon admits the couple had talks about Josh’s future in law enforcement due to all the changes. “He was afraid he’d do something wrong and end up in jail and that’s how a lot of them feel. They feel like if they step over the line a little bit, they’ll go to jail. We have to be able to protect our law enforcement and our citizens. We can’t be blocking all of these things they can do,” she added. Shannon told Gov. Tim Walz to not attend Josh’s funeral last month. We asked her to explain that decision in her own words. “It had nothing to do with him being a Republican or Democrat. I want that to be clear. It had to do with a lot of laws they’re changing for police officers. It’s changing a lot of minds if they want to stay or not, or if they want to be a cop anymore because they can’t protect themselves, and in situations like this, whether it was drugs or mental health, they need to approach these situations and protect themselves,” she said. “It’s not that I wanted to be rude or anything. It’s just that I don’t appreciate people that don’t support law enforcement. It doesn’t matter who you are, don’t show up to the funeral then,” she continued.

Last year, Deputy Josh Owen became one of four police officers were killed in one month in Pope County, Minnesota. His widow Shannon Owen told Gov. Tim Walz to not attend her husband's funeral. "I don’t appreciate people that don’t support law enforcement." pic.twitter.com/CXY9myOZ7f — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 6, 2024

The targeting of law enforcement officers was normalized by Democrats like Tim Walz. It is very classy for Ms. Owen to stress that her feelings were not about Democrats or Republicans, but we all know which party has placed a target on the backs of our men and women in blue.