The Ukrainian cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk region has yielded spectacular PR results for the Kiev regime, creating an image of success that was completely lacking in last year’s failed summer counteroffensive.

But it is also true that, from a strictly military strategy standpoint, the adventure will not generate any game-changing momentum on the ground that would reverse Moscow’s upper hand in the ‘special military operation’.

In fact, much to the contrary, diverting that much manpower and equipment to this operation has further weakened the already depleted Donetsk defenses to a point where Russian Federation forces can now see the ‘final’ goal in sight.

Losses sustained by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Region have surpassed 4,700 servicemen and considerable armored capabilities.

Meanwhile as they capture New York, besiege Toretsk and start to threaten the very last defense line of Kramatorsk-Slavyansk.

Needless to say, the conquest (or as they say, ‘liberation’) of the Donetsk Oblast is one the most – if not THE most – vital Russian objectives in the war.

In Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian forces are actively engaged in repelling numerous Russian attacks across various villages, in an area crucial due to its proximity to supply lines and its strategic position in the broader conflict.

Russians did not redirect many Donetsk units to the Kursk front and Kiev would have hoped.

Instead, they redeployed lower-level units to the Kursk region, according to a briefing by the Institute for the Study of War.

Pokrovsk is also the main railway hub of the entire region for the Ukrainian troops.

The daily captures of settlements are dizzying: Russian forces captured yesterday Kamyshevka, Zavetnoye and Novozhelannoye in the Pokrovsk direction.

With all that, while the Kursk invasion may tale weeks of even months to quell, outlets like Bloomberg are calling it ‘the most failed military operation in the 21st century in terms of the ratio between the result and the resources expended’.

Not even the American fleeing of Afghanistan have wasted so many resources.

What can we expect? Maybe chemical attacks, dirty bombs, etc – many ways to escalate the conflict and drag NATO in.