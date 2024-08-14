Should Men Compete in Women’s Sports? ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Says ‘Of Course Not’ and He’s ‘Done Giving Any Sh***’ About Pushback (Video)

ESPN star Kirk Herbstreit joined OutKick’s podcast “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” and shared his thoughts about the debate over transgender athletes playing women’s sports.

The conversation kicked off after Herbstreit’s response to a question on X when he was asked, “Do men belong in women’s sports?”

Herbstreit’s answer was unequivocal, “Of course not.”

Of course not. Ridiculous question https://t.co/SpwZ07zewv — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 6, 2024

And Herstreit made it clear he doesn’t care about the potential pushback for his opinion.

“I’m done giving any s—s at all about any of it. It’s almost like there are two different sets of rules, and if you have a view that’s a little more traditional, or I’m a Christian guy, it’s like there is a different set of rules for that viewpoint,” he said. “It’s hard to just turn the other cheek time after time after time.

“So, yeah, I didn’t really care, and I don’t care at all. Which is a good thing, I think it’s good and healthy to get to that place compared to, ‘Oh gosh, I don’t want to get canceled. I don’t want to get people upset.’”

“I don’t give a s***. I’m just going to say certain things. My problem is I have a temper, and so if I get to that point if that fuse gets lit, I let it go, and then I’ll explode and say something. That I have to be careful of.”

Despite ESPN’s decidedly woke leanings, thus far, he has not received pushback from the network.

“I think I have been biting my tongue on a lot of topics for three years. I sent a tweet out – I get pretty quiet in the offseason – I sent a tweet out about something. It might have been about college football coming up, and I’ve gotten into a habit of not scrolling and looking at the comments because it’s obviously pretty bad. I happened to see somebody say what he said. I think he said, ‘Should men be able to play in women’s sports?’ and I just was like, I’m just going to give a quick answer: ‘Ridiculous question, of course not.’”

“I didn’t dwell on it, I didn’t give a long answer, that was it. I didn’t realize it would be – way more positive than negative.”

“I’m sure people were upset about it. I think it’s kind of a no-brainer. I don’t have a daughter; I have four sons. If I had a daughter, I would probably be way more outspoken about this discussion on this topic.”

He added, “I just kind of made it sound like, ‘Why are you even asking this question,’ is the way I took it.”

Watch: