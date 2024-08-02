WHAT A SHAME: CNN Shutting Down Entire ‘Opinion’ Section of Their Website

by

CNN is reportedly shutting down the opinion section of their website and has laid off some employees as a result. Isn’t that just terrible news?

The far left network has earned the miserable ratings and stats that are forcing them to do this. For almost a decade now, CNN has been indistinguishable from Democrat party talking points, advancing whatever insane anti-Trump garbage the left churns out.

It’s ironic that they’re shutting down the opinion section specifically. All of their news coverage comes off as opinion.

Townhall reports:

CNN Is Getting Rid of an Entire Section on Its Site

CNN is pulling the plug on its opinion section this month amid changes at the network.

Some contributors were notified via email that “unfortunately CNN has decided to shut down the opinion section,” with an editor adding, “I hope our paths cross elsewhere!”

A senior executive at the network confirmed the decision to The Hill.

“We did make the decision at the beginning of the month to sunset the opinion vertical on CNN.com; as a result, we will no longer have a standalone Opinion section,” the executive said, pointing to a more detailed report on Substack by Claire Atkinson.

That report indicated staff on the Opinion desk were notified last month that they were being let go on August 9 as “part of a wider cost cutting measure,” CEO Mark Thompson announced.

People reacted on Twitter/X.

It’s impossible to feel any sympathy for CNN. They have been so awful for so many years.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 