WAYNE ROOT: I Just Made a Huge Bet on Trump to Win the Presidency. But the Really Good News is the Biggest Gambler in Vegas Just Bet $1 Million on Trump- and He Doesn’t Lose!

By Wayne Allyn Root

Long before I was known for hosting my conservative political TV and radio talk shows, I was known as “the King of Vegas Sports Betting” and “America’s Oddsmaker.”

Back in 2006, I was awarded a 180-pound granite star in the “Las Vegas Walk of Stars”- alongside Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Liberace, Wayne Newton, and Siegfried & Roy.

Next time you’re in Vegas check it out. My star is on the sidewalk on Las Vegas Blvd in front of Paris Resort & Casino. What a wonderful honor. “Only in America.”

I’m very good at what I do. When I bet, my track record is one of the best ever- in both sports and politics. And I just made a huge bet on President Trump to win the election- right in the middle of the DNC.

Numbers and odds tell you everything.

And the numbers this past week were moving in the wrong direction for Kamala Harris (aka “Commie Kamala”). During her DNC coronation, the odds of Kamala winning should have gone straight up, not down. I’ve never before seen a candidate’s odds go down in the middle of their own convention.

After a month of nonstop fake news, lies and propaganda, and then several nights of phony promotion, Kamala should have become a big favorite.

Instead, the odds reversed, and Kamala went from favorite to underdog.

That’s a monumental “tell.” This happened during her convention- with all the PR going her way. This means smart bettors (the kind who bet such big money they move the odds) watched the DNC and determined Kamala is a loser. One way of putting it is…

We’ve now seen “Peak Kamala.”

At UK sportsbooks, Trump moved into the pole position. Simply because all the smart money and biggest bets came in on Trump- during Kamala’s week!

At Pinnacle.com (the biggest offshore sportsbook in the world), where the biggest bettors in the world bet, Trump is the favorite to win it.

At famous US odds site Polymarket.com (where so far $170 million has been bet on this election), the odds reversed during DNC and Trump became the favorite.

I had been waiting for the perfect moment to bet on President Trump to win. The big betting on Trump all over the world during Kamala’s coronation, convinced me to make my move. People “in the know,” know Kamala’s a loser.

I also knew the RFK Jr’s endorsement was coming on Friday- which has the potential to dramatically change the race. So, I wanted to get out ahead of that announcement. I made my move and bet Trump.

But the really great news is my buddy Richie, one of the smartest and biggest bettors in Vegas, made his decision at the same time.

Richie bets millions of dollars on sports, poker and even on the golf course. He is best known as the highest stakes golf gambler in America. He’ll bet hundreds of thousands on himself to beat the best golfers in America. Richie sinks holes with hundreds of thousands on the line. Richie has ice in his veins.

I spoke to Richie many times over the past few weeks to get his “read” on the election. He had decided not to bet this presidential race, simply because he has no faith in the integrity of the vote. He believes Democrats would commit massive fraud and fix the outcome- just like in 2020. Richie’s words, “I don’t bet on rigged races.”

Then I had dinner with him Friday night. Richie shocked me when he announced he’d changed his mind after watching the DNC. He’s never seen such phonies, scammers and liars in one place in his life. And that’s saying something special when you’re a high stakes gambler in Vegas for decades!

Richie is one smart cookie. He watched Kamala (and her surrogates) and he realized a radical, extreme, unlikeable, incompetent, communist phony is running against the most brilliant billionaire business mogul and marketing genius in America. Richie said, “If this is the best Democrats have to offer, I’m betting the house on Trump- even if the rig is in.”

On Friday morning, Richie bet $1 million dollars on Trump to win the presidency.

This is the biggest bet he’s ever made on a political election.

Richie rarely ever loses. He is the definition of “smart money.” I’ve already made my huge bet on Trump. But because of my confidence in Richie and his $1 million bet, I’ve decided to add to my position.

The future of America is on the line. I can’t think of a better bet than President Donald J. Trump. I might as well make it the biggest of my life.

As we say in Las Vegas, this is the moment to go “all in.”

