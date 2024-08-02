Natural tyrants always use language in a way that inverts the plain meaning of their own words.

For instance, listen to how casually devotees of the so-called “party of democracy” talked about disregarding the will of voters.

In a remarkable 97-second clip posted to the social media platform X on Thursday, the natural tyrants of ABC’s “The View,” including co-host Whoopi Goldberg, bristled when Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire correctly observed that Democratic Party “elites” installed Vice President Kamala Harris as their presumptive 2024 presidential nominee with no input from voters.

Even longtime observers of this ghastly show will have to see the clip to believe it.

Goldberg, in fact, confined her comments to the process by which Democratic elites elevated Harris. Sununu never actually used the word “elites” — at least in this clip — but Goldberg apparently took his comments to mean precisely that, which of course they did, and she did not like it.

But Joy Behar and establishment Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin, two of Goldberg’s repellent co-hosts, went a step further by actually endorsing the idea of elites selecting a party nominee.

They love “democracy” that much.

The first half of the clip featured the exchange between Sununu and Goldberg over the Democrats’ covert elevation of Harris.

Sununu spent the first 15 seconds describing the clandestine nature of that operation. But Goldberg laughably insisted that all potential challengers to Harris immediately “decided she was the best choice.”

“But who decided?” Sununu asked.

“The delegates! The delegates!” the women on the panel responded like trained party operatives. Never mind that Harris did not earn those delegates in a primary election. And never mind that the delegates have not yet voted.

Then came the descent into actual tyrannical madness.

“Let me flip it if I could,” Sununu said moments later. “What if I said ‘You know what, Trump, you’re losing in the polls now, and we have another candidate.’ And the head of the Republican National Committee and myself and a bunch of others say, ‘We’re just gonna instill Nikki Haley now because the polls –‘”

Griffin interrupted him.

“I wish we had a party that could operate that way,” the purple-blouse-and-necklace-wearing tyrant joked.

Never be deceived by appearances. Authoritarians do not always come dressed in brown shirts with goofy mustaches. More often, they look like Griffin.

Sununu, of course, endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. No doubt he still secretly pines for a warmongering establishment GOP nominee. Even so, he did not take Griffin’s bait.

“That would be awful for America,” he said.

“Why?” Behar asked.

Yes. She seriously asked that.

“Because the voters have to decide,” Sununu replied.

“It would be two women against each other,” Behar said, as if that justified party elites overruling voters.

There you have the difference between Republicans — even some establishment Republicans like Sununu — and one of the most disgusting mouthpieces for the so-called “party of democracy.”

Alas, Goldberg interrupted with a silly objection before Sununu could respond to the tyrant Behar.

“Stop calling them ‘elites,'” Goldberg demanded, as if her guilty subconscious conjured a word Sununu never used because she knew he was correct.

“No, no. Insiders,” he replied. Yeah, big difference.

The View flips out when Gov. Sununu calls out how Dem elites picked Kamala as the candidate and not the voters, they don’t understand why that’s bad for U.S.

Whoopi doesn’t want the “elites” mentioned. Fake Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin says she wishes the GOP worked like that pic.twitter.com/XqQ1KBiWgr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 1, 2024

While building one of history’s most tyrannical regimes, Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler led the National Socialist German Workers Party. Needless to say, “workers” did not govern Nazi Germany.

In like manner, totalitarian Communists consolidated millions of effective slaves into the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Chinese Communist tyrant Mao Zedong did the same for the People’s Republic of China. In those “republics,” the governments combined to slaughter nearly 140 million of their own people by 1987.

Today, Democrats defend “democracy” by ignoring the will of voters and allowing elites to choose candidates, among other things. But do not say “elites,” or else Goldberg will object. Apparently, she still believes in maintaining the facade. Griffin and Behar, on the other hand, have taken off the masks.

Whatever words those tyrants use, rest assured that they mean the opposite.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.