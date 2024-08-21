WATCH: Steve Cortez Tries to Get Illegal Alien Into DNC Convention – Democrat Officials Demand ID and Credentials to Enter – DNC Is More Secure than Our Border (VIDEO)

The DNC Convention is more secure than our open border with Mexico!

Conservative Steve Cortez attempted to get an illegal alien from Venezuela entry into the DNC Convention in Chicago earlier this week.

But for some reason, the Democrat officials would not let him in.

This displays the absolute hypocrisy of the Democrat Party.

Democrats want open borders but not open doors at their convention.

Where’s the Border Czar Kamala when you need her?

As we all know, Kamala Harris is the border czar responsible for the greatest illegal migrant invasion in US history.

Over ten million illegals have walked across the open US border since Kamala and Joe took over.

It’s not a secret.

Democrats have no respect for the hundreds of grieving American families who have lost loved ones to the fentanyl crisis or to a violent confrontation with an illegal alien.

FOX News reporter Bill Melugin called Kamala out on her latest gaslight campaign.

Bill Melugin: “Another ad portraying Kamala Harris as tough on the border. She has given no answers yet on whether she has reversed her past support for decriminalizing illegal immigration & abolishing ICE, & her running mate has quipped he would invest in a ladder factory to help beat the border wall, supports efforts to turn Minnesota into a sanctuary state, and signed laws giving taxpayer funded college tuition and healthcare to illegal immigrants. This is why Harris needs to do an interview or press conference. Voters deserve to know where her ticket stands on border issues and immigration and what they will do if elected.”

These people have zero respect for their fellow Americans.