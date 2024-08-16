WATCH: Scaramucci Claims Trump is a ‘Racist Cracker’ About to Lose to ‘First African-American Woman President’

One of former President Donald Trump’s most bitter ex-employees appeared on Don Lemon’s YouTube channel and claimed that the Republican presidential nominee is a “Ritz racist cracker” about to lose to an “African-American woman.”

Kamala Harris is not African-American; she is Indian and Jamaican.

Scaramucci worked as Trump’s communications director for just 11 days before being fired.

After being assured that he can say whatever he wants, Scaramucci went on a tirade against his former boss.

“What I said before the show started, he’s not not a white, racist cracker because he’s too orange for that,” Scaramucci began. “So, he’s sort of a Ritz, like a Ritz cracker. So he’s a Ritz racist cracker that’s about to lose to the first African-American woman president in U.S. history, and it’s driving him wild.”

He continued, “So, he’ll go down in history as a two-time presidential loser. He’ll go down in history worse than Herbert Hoover, right? He lost the House and the Senate and the presidency in 2020. He’s about to get clocked again. And you know this because — you’re a good journalist — in the halls of the Senate, Republican Senators are aghast. They’re looking at their numbers versus his numbers and they’re saying, “My God, if we just had somebody like [Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin] at the top of the ticket, or Ambassador [Nikki Haley], or [Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis], somebody like that, we would have a greater fighting chance.”

“But he’s imploding right now. And all of the mean streak impulses, all of the racist dog whistles, all of the cues are coming out of his personality,” he ranted. “And Don, it’s at a time when the American electorate has changed dramatically. Just quickly on these stats — 20 million people, 20 million baby boomers have died since the 2016 election, 40 million Generation Z’s have come into the voting rolls at the same time. And so the mixture of who he’s talking to has changed.”

The unhinged commentary concluded, “So, you want to call a woman who is a district attorney, an attorney general from the largest state in the union, a Senator from that state the, literally, like the sixth largest economy in the world, and now the Vice President of United States — you want to call her dumb? You want to call her “cackling”? Keep doing that and you’re going to have women lining up all over the country. They’ll wait 15 hours on line, no water bottles necessary, to vote him as far away from the Oval Office as they possibly can.”