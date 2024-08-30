WATCH: RFK Jr.’s VP Pick Nicole Shanahan Drops Brutal Ad on Severe Trump Derangement Syndrome

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s VP pick, Nicole Shanahan, has launched a direct assault on the epidemic plaguing the political landscape: Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

The ad opens with a stark question: “Are you or your loved ones suffering from illnesses such as TDS?”

It paints a vivid picture of individuals who have become so consumed by their hatred for Trump that they are willing to overlook critical issues facing the country, including skyrocketing inflation, rampant illegal immigration, and corporate corruption.

The message is clear: this obsession with Trump has turned rational discourse into an echo chamber of anger and denial. The ad suggests that many Americans are more focused on vilifying Trump than on engaging with the real challenges that affect their daily lives.

The ad introduces the concept of “Independence,” presenting it as a remedy for those afflicted by TDS. It encourages viewers to break free from the chains of mainstream media narratives and embrace critical thinking.

Throughout the ad, two narrators, described as former TDS sufferers, share their stories of awakening.

The first admits to having once believed that “Donald Trump and the movement he has encouraged are a threat to democracy,” but now, with the help of “Independence,” recognizes that the mainstream media is controlled by a “corrupt oligarchy” that censors free speech and undermines democracy.

The second former sufferer confesses to having “blindly hated” whoever their party opposed, without regard for facts or policy. Thanks to “Independence,” they claim to have rediscovered a commitment to democratic principles and the well-being of the country.

The ad concludes with a sharp warning that “Independence may not be for everyone,” especially those who enjoy being “lied to about your president’s cognitive abilities,” support “Orwellian totalitarianism,” or are excited about “communist fiscal policy.”

It lists the “side effects” of Independence, which include “an awakening of rational thought,” the ability to “successfully identify propaganda,” and a newfound “love of democracy.”

WATCH: