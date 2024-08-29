WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks in Potterville, Michigan – Remarks to Begin at 3:30 PM ET

Trump is hitting two key battleground states on Thursday with two months to go until Election Day: Michigan and Wisconsin.

President Trump will deliver remarks on the economy, Kamala’s inflation crisis, and manufacturing in Potterville, Michigan.

Trump is expected to speak in Potterville at 3:30 PM ET.

WATCH LIVE:

President Trump will hold a town hall with Tulsi Gabbard in La Crosse, Wisconsin later Thursday.

Supporters are already lined up to see Trump in La Crosse.