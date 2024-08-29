WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks in Potterville, Michigan – Remarks to Begin at 3:30 PM ET

Trump is hitting two key battleground states on Thursday with two months to go until Election Day: Michigan and Wisconsin.
President Trump will deliver remarks on the economy, Kamala’s inflation crisis, and manufacturing in Potterville, Michigan.
Trump is expected to speak in Potterville at 3:30 PM ET.
President Trump will hold a town hall with Tulsi Gabbard in La Crosse, Wisconsin later Thursday.
Supporters are already lined up to see Trump in La Crosse.
Big crowd in La Crosse, Wisconsin to see President Trump’s town hall with @TulsiGabbard! pic.twitter.com/QEAS6MOZOP
— Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) August 29, 2024