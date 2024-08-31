WATCH LIVE: President Trump Speaks at Moms For Liberty National Summit in DC – Begins 8 PM ET

President Trump will speak at the Moms for Liberty National Summit in DC on Friday evening.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 8 pm ET.

Watch live via RSBN:

President Trump spent Friday afternoon in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Trump held a massive rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Friday with just two months until Election Day.

The line at Trump’s rally in Johnstown, PA stretched so far that it went into the Appalachian forest.

— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden spent Friday hiding from the public.