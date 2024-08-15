WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Press Conference in Bedminster, New Jersey – Begins at 4:30 ET

by

President Trump is holding a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 pm ET.

Trump is busy holding massive rallies and press conferences while Kamala Harris hides from reporters.

President Trump also participated in a highly successful X Spaces interview with Elon Musk that garnered tens of millions of views.

Kamala Harris could never spar with the media like Trump does. She also couldn’t hold a conversation with Elon Musk for two hours like Trump did.

Trump will speak to the press AGAIN from his Bedminster golf club Thursday afternoon.

Watch live on RSBN:

