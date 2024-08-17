LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Holds Massive Rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania – Begins at 4 PM ET

President Trump is holding a massive rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza with just 80 days until Election Day.

Trump is expected to speak at 4 pm ET.

This ain’t no Kamala rally! THOUSANDS are in attendance today at the Trump PA rally!

Thousands of supporters lined up several hours before Trump arrived on Saturday.

A long line of patriots awaited President Trump in Wilkes-Barre!

This is Trump’s second return to the key battleground state of Pennsylvania since the assassination attempt at his Butler rally on July 13.

The indoor arena in Wilkes-Barre can accommodate 8,300 people.

President Trump has been holding indoor rallies since the assassination attempt, however, the Secret Service just rolled out new security measures so he can resume his massive outdoor rallies soon.

According to the latest Rasmussen poll, in a two-way matchup, 49% of likely US Voters would vote for Trump, while 44% would vote for Harris.

