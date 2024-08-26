WATCH LIVE: GOP Reps to Hold “J13 Forum” to Analyze Assassination Attempt of President Trump and Secret Service Failures – 12 PM ET

Five GOP Representatives are set to hold an unofficial congressional hearing in Washington, DC, today at noon with subject matter experts to analyze Secret Service security failures at President Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month when a shooter opened fire, injuring several, including the president, and killing an innocent bystander.

Representatives Eli Crane (R-AZ), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Cory Mills (R-FL), and Chip Roy (R-TX) will break down the significant lapses and likely deep state plot with testimony from former Secret Service Special Agent and political commentator Dan Bongino, Former Navy Seal Erik Prince, and Washington Regional SWAT Operator Ben Shaffer:

As The Gateway Pundit reported, damning revelations have come to light since the assassination attempt, including whistleblower allegations that the Secret Service headquarters specifically ordered agents not to request any additional manpower, emerging details about Secret Service ignoring local law enforcement’s warnings about the shooter, and several agents involved in Trump’s July 13 security planning being placed on administrative leave.

This is in addition to Democrats’ calls for violence against conservatives and President Trump for the last eight years, and even calling for Joe Biden to “send in Seal Team 6” to kill Trump, following SCOTUS’ ruling in favor of presidential immunity. Biden also told donors on a private call and tweeted days before the attempt on Trump’s life, “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.” Meanwhile, Trump and his supporters are constantly attacked for “violent speech” and accused of inciting violence, specifically on January 6, 2021.

Rep. Cory Mills previously suggested “a ‘J13′ committee styled after the Democrats’ Jan. 6″ committee,” citing the “hypocrisy” of Democrats’ violence-inciting statements leading up to the assassination attempt, per Fox.

“Are they not going to be also with a J13-style select committee, as we did with J6, so that we can go ahead and play a tit-for-tat on how this works?” Mills asked. “I think that we need to understand that the games that they continue to play, that the idea of their hyper-polarization of our political system, is really on them.”

Per Rep. Eli Crane, “This Monday’s J13 Forum will give the American people the opportunity to hear from subject matter experts who will provide us with deeper insights into the massive security failures at the Butler rally.”

This Monday’s J13 Forum will give the American people the opportunity to hear from subject matter experts who will provide us with deeper insights into the massive security failures at the Butler rally. Tune in Monday at 12pm ET as we attempt to bring the truth to light. pic.twitter.com/UOYgGpdCpd — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) August 24, 2024

Watch live below at 12 pm ET: