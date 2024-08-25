WATCH: J.D. Vance Smacks Down Kristen Welker on Meet The Press as She Tries to Run Cover for Kamala Harris with Biased Questions

J.D. Vance turned in yet another masterful media performance, continuing to show why President Trump made a brilliant choice in selecting him as his running mate.

Vance was a guest on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday with left-wing host Kristen Welker. He was asked a series of questions, including on the inflation, economy, abortion, and his years-old comments on “childless cat ladies.”

Each question was slanted to assist Welker’s favored candidate, Kamala Harris. But Vance was completely prepared and turned the interview into a complete rout.

The immigration segment ended particularly poorly for Welker. She first deliberately underestimated the number of illegal aliens in America, putting it at 8-10 million, which Vance pointed out was wrong (the number is at least 20 million, thanks to Biden and Harris).

Welker then attempted to down play Harris’ role in the immigration crisis, and Vance had a savage reply that blew up her propaganda attempt.

WATCH:

Sen. @JDVance just wrecked Kamala Harris for her failure as Border Czar after NBC tried running cover for her NBC: “She was put in charge of the root causes of migration.” JD: “Well, the root causes of migration…is that Kamala Harris refuses to do her job as Border Czar.” pic.twitter.com/rVL1W0pz5A — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 25, 2024

VANCE: Whatever the real number is, it’s way too high. It’s millions upon millions of illegal immigrants just since Kamala Harris became the border czar a few years ago. WELKER: She was put in charge of the root causes of immigration. VANCE: Well, the root causes of migration is that Kamala Harris refuses to do her job as Border Czar.

Welker continued to try to prop up Harris by claiming border crossings have cratered due to Biden ‘securing the border’ with his executive order.

But Vance smacked her down again by pointing to the real reason for fewer border crossings: The Biden regime just made it easier for illegals to enter America through “legal” means rather than blocking them from entering.

Welker also tried to entrap J.D. Vance on the economy by claiming his proposed tariffs would devastate the American economy. This, too, blew up in her face as Vance came armed with the facts.

.@JDVance sets the record straight on tariffs: “China and a number of other countries are using effectively slave labor to undercut the wages of American workers. Donald Trump thinks that has to stop… What Kamala Harris is saying is that if you do this, you’re somehow going to… pic.twitter.com/Vx7jSHoDws — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 25, 2024

WELKER: Let’s talk about Trump’s record during his first term. He did impose rounds of tariffs and it cost Americans nearly $80 billion in new taxes. Would you acknowledge that imposing more tariffs would ultimate cost consumers. VANCE: China and a number of other countries are using effectively slave labor to undercut the wages of American workers. Donald Trump thinks that has to stop. What Kamala Harris is saying is that if you do this, you’re somehow going to cause skyrocketing inflation. In reality, Donald Trump already did it — he brought a lot of jobs back — and it didn’t cause inflation.

Undeterred, Welker continued to insist Trump’s tariffs would hurt Americans before Vance finally dropped the mic and revealed what really happened after Trump imposed tariffs.

WATCH: @JDVance DESTROYS NBC on Trump’s successful economic record “We had 12,000 factories that were built during Donald Trump’s presidency, inflation never really ticked about 2% his entire administration.” pic.twitter.com/mO7XCvLKSm — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 25, 2024