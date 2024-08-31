Watch: Dem Strategist Cornered When Trying to Name Kamala Harris’ Policies as Fox Host Turns on the Heat

“Policy? She don’t need no stinking policy!”

That was basically the response of Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright, taking on the impossible task of defending Vice President Kamala Harris and her failure to go into detail about her plans for the American people if she wins the presidency.

Trying to turn the vacuous into a virtue might be the Democratic plan for 2024, but on Thursday, Seawright somehow managed to come off even worse than Harris normally does.

The moment came during an “America Reports” segment in the run-up to Harris’ ballyhooed first interview Thursday night with CNN’s Dana Bash.

Kaylee McGhee White, a commentary writer for the conservative Washington Examiner, pointed out that Harris has been opaque — to put it charitably — when it comes to her actual ideas.

“Voters have a right to decide which policies they prefer, and she has not given them that right,” McGhee White said.

Seawright responded with a cloud of cliches and context-free numbers no more concrete than Harris’ regular offerings of faux philosophy when “America Reports” co-anchor John Roberts cut in with a question that cornered him.

“Will you acknowledge that there’s no policy page on her website?” Roberts asked.

Seawright played dumb — pretending Harris talks policy from “the podium.”

“When did we start caring about policy pages on websites?” he asked.

“Since forever,” Roberts responded.

The funny thing is, Seawright — who’s no stranger to Democratic propaganda — apparently thought he did such a great job, he actually posted the video to his account on the social media platform X.

He’d gotten a total of seven responses as of 10:20 a.m. ET on Friday — four positives, two negative, and one spam ad for a data management program.

Many other social media users were far less charitable. In fact, they saw right through Seawright’s bluster to the core emptiness beneath.

LOL: Former DNC Adviser starts SWEATING when asked to name Kamala Harris’ policies: “When did we start caring about policy pages on websites?!” John Roberts: “Since forever!” pic.twitter.com/XSTyGKsoWl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 29, 2024

This is embarrassing… — EXJUG (@exjug91) August 29, 2024

John Roberts disgust with his answers are epic. He’s one of a handful I like at that network — Bella (@Bella1237709) August 29, 2024

And a couple pointed out how Seawright’s segment could easily have been mistaken for political parody.

Is this a skit? This is a skit right? This isn’t an actual presidential candidates spokesperson right? — Kristina (@HoganKrist35514) August 29, 2024

He looks like he could get a job on SNL after she loses with that Comedy — Larry Moxley (@LarryMoxley3) August 29, 2024

It’s worth pointing out here that as bad as Seawright’s answer was, it was about on par with the answers Harris gave Bash during the interview Thursday night, as Harris, with deceitful running mate Tim Walz, elided meaningful answers on a range of questions, from her “Day One” plans to her blatant flip-flopping on energy policies.

And all of it is intentional.

The Democratic strategy for the 2024 race against former President Donald Trump boils down to avoiding telling Americans anything about what a Harris administration might promise for the country, while relying on a cascade of positive coverage from the establishment media to push Harris over the finish line.

In that context, promoting an actual policy would be counterproductive — since it might give even Democrats a glimpse at the leftist path their leaders are hellbent on taking.

But it didn’t work for Seawright on Thursday afternoon. It didn’t work for Harris Thursday night.

And every decent American needs to make sure it doesn’t work for the Democratic ticket in November.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.