WATCH: Chuck Schumer’s Stupid Grin Disappears When He Comes Face-to Face with a Constituent During Parade and Gets Torn to Shreds

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had a humbling interaction with one of his constituents on Sunday that he would rather forget.

During the annual Dominican Day Parade in New York City, a grinning Schumer was sauntering along until he was called over by one of his constituents. Schumer probably expected to be patted on the back for showing up to ‘support’ the Dominican community.

But Schumer was in for a nasty surprise. The voter dropped some choice words and a series of truth bombs right in front of his face.

He let Schumer know in no uncertain terms how Dominicans feel about him and even called him a “scumbag.” He then pointed out Schumer ruined New York and referred to him as a “loser” while the Democrat leader scurried off.

Notice how quickly Schumer’s silly grin disappears after hearing these brutal yet accurate words.

WATCH:

NEW: Chuck Schumer gets called a ‘scumbag’ at the Dominican Day Parade in New York City. “Hey, Chuck. You know Dominicans actually hate your guts, because you’re a scumbag. You know that right?” “You ruined New York. You’re a loser. You’re a loser buddy.” The parade took place… pic.twitter.com/ZVS3vguzsn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 12, 2024

VOTER: Hey, Chuck. You know Dominicans actually hate your guts, because you’re a scumbag. You know that, right? You ruined New York. You’re a loser. You’re a loser, buddy.

The Dominican Day Parade first started in 1982 as a local celebration with concerts and cultural events in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan.

Needless to say, Schumer was not exactly in a celebratory mood following this interaction.