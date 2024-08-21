WATCH: Barack Obama Makes Trashy Joke About Donald Trump’s Penis During DNC Speech

Former President Barack Obama made a trashy joke about former President Donald Trump’s penis during his speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday evening.

The joke was not subtle by any means.

“And as we gather here tonight, the people who will decide this election are asking a very simple question,” Obama told the crowd. “Who will fight for me? Who’s thinking about my future? About my children’s future? About our future together?”

Obama then moved on to attacking the Republican presidential candidate.

“One thing is for certain,” Obama added. “Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question. Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”

While speaking about crowd sizes, he made hand gestures implying he also meant penis sizes.

The crass joke prompted a wave of laughter from the liberal audience.

“It just goes on and on and on!” Obama continued. “The other day, I heard someone compare Trump to the neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day. Now, from a neighbor that’s exhausting. From a president, it’s just dangerous.”