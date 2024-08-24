WaPo Columnist Capehart Says ‘USA’ Chants at GOP Rallies ‘Felt Menacing’ But Gushes Over Chants at DNC

During PBS News Hour coverage of night three of the Democratic National Convention, Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart shared that hearing the “USA! USA!” chants at Republican rallies felt “menacing.”

Yet somehow, those same chants were just fine when they came from an arena of America-hating Democrats at the DNC, and Capehart gushed over ‘USA’ chants, flags, and signs at the DNC.

Newsbusters shared a transcript of Capehart’s remarks.

“[Maryland] Governor Wes Moore did not mention it in his speech, but in his run for governor, he made his mission to reclaim the word patriotism for Democrats. Because for too long, Republicans had owned it, treated it as their own property.”

“We’ve been, I’ve been looking at ‘USA signs, people holding them up, and I will tell you, for years, when I would hear “USA, USA” chanted, particularly at Republican rallies, it felt menacing.”

“Because those folks made it clear that ‘USA,’ I was not meant to be a part of it.”

“And I think with Democrats holding up the signs, they are saying no, no, no, ‘USA’ applies to us. Freedom applies to us. Service to the country applies to us. Patriotism applies to us. This is our country, too.”

Watch:

As Newsbusters notes, “Capehart joins a long list of journalists who find displays of patriotism scary, at least when committed by Republicans at rallies.”