Victor Reacts: Well That’s Awkward (VIDEO)

That’s really awkward. In an attempt to go after Donald Trump a liberal X user mistakenly friendly fired Kamala Harris instead.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Left-wing influencer William LeGate found himself the butt of online jokes after he mistakenly roasted Kamala Harris’ crowd size, thinking it was from a Trump rally.

In a now-deleted post, LeGate lashed out at former President Donald Trump, claiming that Trump had “ordered” his team to cover up thousands of empty seats with black cloth to avoid the appearance of a sparse crowd.

His post read:

“Trump has ‘ordered’ his team to literally cover up entire levels of venues he’s unable to fill with black cloths – to make it appear as if there aren’t thousands of empty seats.”

The problem? The rally was not Trump’s but rather Kamala Harris’ event, which was met with a dismal turnout.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris’ campaign seems to be adding to the pile of embarrassments. The official Kamala HQ X account was caught sharing a video clip from Trump’s rally in Montana, taken two hours earlier in the day, and passing it off as live footage.