Victor Reacts: More of the Same From Kamala – Economic Disaster to Come (VIDEO)

It looks like we can count on more of the same from the Democrats following today’s market crash. Kamala Harris will be tagging in Joe Biden’s senior economic advisor Gene Sperling.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Joe Biden’s senior economic advisor Gene Sperling resigned on Monday after stocks tumbled around the world. Japan’s Nikkei lost 4,451 points on Monday, its biggest single day loss since 1987. The ‘Magnificent Seven’ will shed $1 trillion in value, Reuters reported. Apple and Nvidia led the sell-off. The DOW tumbled more than 1,000 points on Monday. Gene Sperling stepped down as Biden’s senior econ advisor to go work for the Harris campaign. “Under Gene’s leadership, the American Rescue Plan has delivered economic relief to cities and counties across the country, protected millions of union pensions, made the largest-ever federal investment in public safety, and kept thousands of small businesses afloat,” Biden said

These people do not care about you. They don’t care about your 401k, your rent payment, your child’s college fund, or your inability to make ends meet. They have made their intentions clear. They want more of the same policies that are ruining your life.