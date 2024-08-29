Victor Reacts: Democrats Ignorant of Kamala’s Positions (VIDEO)

The vast majority of Democrats have no clue what Kamala Harris stands for. Her continued efforts to keep voters in the dark about what she stands for appears to be working.

As seen on the Gateway Pundit,

A new poll has found that a worrying majority of Democratic voters are completely ignorant of the political positions of Vice President Kamala Harris. Democrats and independent voters who backed President Joe Biden in the 2020 election were targeted in the poll, which was released to the public on Aug. 14. The issues voters were asked about are all matters of public record. The poll was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates for the Media Research Center. A whopping 81 percent of those polled were totally clueless about Harris’ support for the elimination of private health insurance. Harris made a stand on the issue while sparring with other Democratic candidates leading up to the 2020 election, backing the single-payer system dubbed “Medicare for all” while claiming she isn’t trying to restructure society. Most people polled are also unaware of Harris’ work as border czar under Biden. Harris and her mainstream media allies have worked hard to deny anything linking her to the ongoing humanitarian crisis burning along the United States’ southern border, a tactic that seems to have worked with potential supporters of the vice president’s White House gambit.

Imagine supporting someone that you did not vote for, and having no clue what they actually stand for. That is the current state of the Democrat party.