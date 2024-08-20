Victor Reacts: Democrats Bring Back Segregation? (VIDEO)

The Democratic party is really putting their best foot forward with this one. They have decided to go back to their roots and kick things off with segregated meetings.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

It’s her DEI party now. Kamala Harris’ Democratic National Convention in Chicago opens Monday with racially segregated meetings.

The DNC’s schedule for Monday is a stark reminder that the Democrats are still the party of racism and segregation after driving the nation to civil war to keep Black Americans enslaved a hundred and sixty years ago and then enforcing Jim Crow segregation until the 1960s.

Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. CDT, the convention opens with separate but equal meetings for the Black Caucus; Hispanic Caucus, AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Caucus, Native American Caucus and the Ethnic Council

An LGBTQ+ Caucus meeting will take place at noon.

he racially segregated meetings are scheduled to be repeated on Wednesday.

Immediately after Harris took control of the party when Joe Biden was forced to relinquish the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on July 21, Democrats started organizing the Harris for president campaign by race and sex with Zoom meetings for Black women, Black men, White women, White dudes, etc.