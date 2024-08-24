Victor Reacts: Anti-MAGA College Indoctrination (VIDEO)

College Campuses have, in many cases, become liberal cesspools. Conservative students have been treated as second class for some time.

Now, as the Gateway Pundit reported, the University of Tampa student training paints Trump supporting students as “unsafe” roommates.

Training for Resident Assistants (RAs) at The University of Tampa features a scenario to help students who are triggered by a conservative roommate who has a Make America Great Again Flag displayed in their shared room.

And, if that is not absurd enough, the “menacing” student who makes their sensitive roomie feel ‘unsafe’ is also a member of Young Americans for Freedom (YAF)!

Forget sexual assaults on campus or hordes of terrorist-loving pro-Hamas protestors making campuses unsafe. There might be a MAGA flag in someone’s room!

A training slide shared on X by YAF’s Chief Communications Officer Spencer Brown reads, “You just returned from class and one of your residents asks to speak with you. He states that he feels unsafe in his room and needs an immediate room change. He goes on to state that he feels unsafe and threatened because his roommate put up a ‘Make America Great Again’ flag in the room and that he is a member of YAF.”

The University of Tampa’s YAF Chair, Nicole Gillis, noted the slide is one of many examples of how colleges indoctrinate students and create a hostile environment for conservatives.

Gillas said, “This is the unfortunate state of higher education in America right now.”

“Universities are indoctrinating students by painting conservatives as evil. This seemingly small example in an RA training at UT implies they think that conservatives are dangerous and that students should be afraid of people with conservative ideas.”