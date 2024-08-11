Victor Davis Hanson Discusses the Controversies Surrounding Tim Walz and Offers Advice to the Trump Campaign (VIDEO)

Conservative scholar and historian Victor Davis Hanson recently spoke to podcaster Tony Kinnett and offered some of his sober analysis on the introduction of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to the 2024 race.

Hanson touched on Walz’s record as a far left governor and the questions swirling around his military record.

Hanson also had some advice for the Trump campaign on the messages Trump should focus on and hammer each day as he speaks to voters across the country.

Partial transcript via The Daily Signal:

Hanson: Yeah. So, when she picked Walz, there was no traditional, no unusual, no eccentric reason why he would be picked. Minnesota’s going to go blue. He doesn’t bring the Electoral College to that. He’s not well known. Seventy percent of the people have no idea who he is. He was not vetted. And so, almost immediately, it took all the attention off what Trump had said, or his campaign was plateauing, and it put it on both his hard-left record, basically greenlighting for four days rioting in Minnesota, the tampons for boys’ restrooms, open borders, illegal alien subsidies, canceling pipeline—I mean, it was more extreme than hers. And then, personally, all these things started to come out and he kind of asked for it. His first introduction to the American people, he said, he mentioned the completely refuted lie and smear about the couch. And he said, “Couch,” and then he turned to Kamala Harris and he said, “How’d you like that?” Well, she kind of even, “How do you like me lying about the vice president?” It didn’t work.

This is part of what he said about the Trump campaign:

Just focus on, they have nominated two neo-Marxists who are openly proud of what they have done. Here’s the record, here’s what I did in the past, here’s what I’ll do in the future. You couldn’t have a starker choice. And if he does that, he’s got about 88 days to do it, he will win. He still has time. I mean, in 1988, the Republicans got a similar gift. All of a sudden they nominated Mike Dukakis and he knew his problem because he was from Massachusetts. So he said, “It’s not about ideology. I’ve never been … Competence, I’m more competent than Bush. It’s all about what I’ve done.” And he left the Aug. 1 convention 17 points ahead, and the Bush campaign went into panic. And they asked [Ronald] Reagan and Reagan said, “You know what? It’s bad. I don’t know what I can do to help you.”

You can watch the whole thing below:

It’s fascinating to hear the part where Hanson talks about how wrong the polls have been in past elections. This year may be one of those cases. Polls showing strong support for Harris are difficult to believe.