Very Sad News: Open the Books Founder and CEO Adam Andrzejewski Passes Away — A True American Patriot

Stalwart conservative Adam Andrzejewski passed away over the weekend.

Adam was a friend to our website for several years since he ran for governor of Illinois back in 2010.

Adam later founded Open the Books, a watchdog group that discloses spending and overspending at every level of government.

One of the last reports we posted by Open the Books was on the cost of the military gear left behind by Joe Biden for the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The list includes: • 600,000 weapons;

• 75,000 military vehicles;

• 16,000 pieces of night vision equipment;

• hundreds of airplanes, helicopters, etc., and much more. Adam shared how Biden turned the Taliban “into a major US arms dealer for the next decade.”

Adam has consistently released important reports like this for the last 15 years.

The cause of death is still unclear at this time.

Following the passing of OpenTheBooks founder & CEO Adam Andrzejewski, the nonprofit’s Board of Directors released the following statement:

“It is with tremendous sorrow we announce the passing of Adam Andrzejewski. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Kerry, and his daughters. “Adam was devoted to bringing transparency to government. He walked away from business 15 years ago with a singular idea: hold government accountable to the taxpayers it serves. He founded OpenTheBooks to accomplish that task. He was a happy warrior. Under his leadership, OpenTheBooks has become a highly respected well-known brand. His death is a loss not only to his family and his organization but the nation. “Adam’s belief in the power of transparency to transform government and hold it accountable at every level is the driving force behind our work. His relentless pursuit of open records and forensic auditing has set new standards in the fight for government transparency. “Adam’s dream was to spark a transparency revolution. The result of his leadership is a well-oiled machine that operates at enormous scale and efficiency, dedicated to posting ‘every dime online,’ in as close to real time as possible. The organization now generates tens of thousands of media mentions, and our work is cited in dozens of Congressional hearings, oversight letters, and bill introductions each year. “Guided by the dedicated team he built, Adam’s vision will guide us forward and inform our work in the years to come. We are more dedicated than ever to helping taxpayers hold government officials to account for their spending in a way that honors both Adam and our honorary chairman, the late Senator Tom Coburn.”

Our prayers are with Adam’s family and the patriots at Open the Books at this time.