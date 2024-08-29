Vermont Department of Health Urges Replacement of Terms ‘Son’ and ‘Daughter’ with ‘Gender-Neutral’ Terms in Schools

The Vermont Department of Health is urging educators and families to replace the terms “son” and “daughter” when speaking with students, suggesting instead that ‘gender-neutral’ terms be used. The woke suggestion is disguised as an attempt at inclusivity.

The department shared its suggestion on Facebook, along with examples of “inclusive language for families” for the new school year.

Their post reads, “The language we use matters! Many families and students are getting ready for the new school year. Equity in the classroom is an essential piece of a productive and healthy learning environment.”

“When talking about family, it’s important to use terms that cover the many versions of what family can look like.”

The graphic in the post suggests using “child” or “kid” instead of “son” or “daughter,” “family members” instead of “household members,” and “family” rather than “extended family.”

The Vermont Department of Health put out a post informing families that they shouldn’t call their child “son” or “daughter” because it isn’t “inclusive” enough. Yes, this is real. pic.twitter.com/Izt5neY1bS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 28, 2024

The Facebook post did not go over well. One person said, “Maybe ill call my children whatever i’d like, and the government can mind their business and go back to lying and stealing.”

Another poster pointed out, “Yeah, language matters, so instead of ‘tax’ say “‘theft’. Because this is where tax money goes.”

After numerous negative remarks, the Department responded with a statement, “This post was intended to encourage using inclusive language when you don’t know someone’s family situation. This is especially important in settings like classrooms, afterschool programs and sports teams. Using language that includes everyone helps children feel seen, respected, and valued no matter how their families are structured. “