Venezuelan Commie Dictator Nicolas Maduro Censors Twitter/X For 10 Days – Accuses Elon Musk of Promoting ‘Hatred’ Following Rigged Election

In a move reminisicient of left-wing autocrats around the world, Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has suspended the X platform for 10 days on the grounds that its owner Elon Musk has been promoting “hatred.”

“Elon Musk is the owner of X and has violated all the rules of the social network itself,” Maduro told supporters during a rally on Thursday, adding that Musk had “incited hatred” against him and his country, according to the AP.

Maduro explained that he had signed a resolution “with the proposal made by CONATEL, the National Telecommunications Commission, which has decided to remove the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, from circulation in Venezuela for 10 days so that they can present their documents.”

Maduro’s regime has restricted the access to X, another way to control the flow of information #Venezuela #X pic.twitter.com/gR1hSAFHaS — (@UniqueBigApple) August 9 , 2024

Maduro’s announcement comes after Musk was one one of the many prominent individuals that called out Maduro rigging the country’s recent presidential election, in which the center-right candidate actually won by a landslide.

Maduro is clearly getting high on his own very large supply of drugs. As a reminder, this is his actual, real DEA reward poster: pic.twitter.com/8HSnlOjwBY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2024

At one point, Maduro even challenged Musk to a fight, which the tech billionaire accepted. Yet given Maduro’s status among the FBI most wanted, the prospect of such a bout actually taking place seems somewhat unlikely.

JUST IN: Elon Musk accepts Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro’s challenge to a fight. Just when you thought 2024 couldn’t get any crazier. Maduro: “Elon Musk. Whoever messes with me, dries up. Whoever messes with Venezuela dries up, Elon Musk. You want to fight? Let’s have… pic.twitter.com/rqvCphOsuJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 31, 2024

As is well known by our readers, leftists who feel their grip on power is under threat inevitably turn to censorship of social media and other information platforms in order to try and quell dissent.

Since seizing office in 1998, Venezuela’s socialist regime has transformed it from South America’s richest country to the poorest.

As a result of this failed socialist experiement, millions of Venezuelans have fled the country to escape political persecution and lack of economic opportunities.

While some have successfully applied for asylum in the U.S., many have also entered the country illegally in order to take advantage of Joe Biden’s open border policy.