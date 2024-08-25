UP IN FLAMES: Houthi Attack Blows up Greek Oil Tanker in the Red Sea (VIDEO)

Meanwhile, the $1 trillion-a-year trade route of the Red Sea continues as dangerous as ever, as the Houthis published footage of Greek ship SOUNION being blown up.

Associated Press reported:

“Fire broke out Friday on a Greek-flagged oil tanker previously attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels this week, with the vessel now appearing to be adrift in the Red Sea, authorities said. […] A United States defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said American officials were aware of the fires and continued to monitor the situation.”

SOUNION was staffed by 25 Filipinos and Russians, as well as four private security personnel.

They were taken by a French destroyer to nearby Djibouti.

“The Sounion had 150,000 tons of crude oil aboard and represents a ‘navigational and environmental hazard’, the mission warned. ‘It is essential that everyone in the area exercises caution and refrains from any actions that could lead to a deterioration of the current situation’.”

Three simultaneous explosions appear to have struck the deck of the ship, suggesting an attack conducted by planted explosives rather than a strike by missile or drone.

“The Houthis have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that also killed four sailors. One of the sunken vessels, the Tutor, went down after the Houthis planted explosives aboard it, after its crew abandoned the ship due to an earlier attack, the rebel group later acknowledged.”

Multiple other missiles and drones were intercepted by the U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets.

“The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the U.S. or the U.K. to force an end to Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.”