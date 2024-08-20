Union Boss Vows to Make Unions ‘Darker’ Official X SEIU Account Whitewashes Quote (Video)

SEIU President April Verrett vows to make unions ‘darker.’

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) President April Verrett spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

In a shrill rant from the stage, Verrett said SEIU’s two million members are “all in” for Kamala.

Verrett then said the quiet part out loud when describing her vision for the union, “We are going to build a younger, darker, hipper, sneaker-wearing labor movement,” while the crowd roared their approval.

What does she mean by darker?  Can you imagine if a white man suggested making any organization ‘lighter?’

Watch:

Interestingly, when the official SEIU X account shared Verrett’s speech, they conveniently took out her ‘darker reference’ in an attempt to whitewash the racist tone.

Their quote? “Together, we’ll write new rules to make it easier to join a union, build a younger, hipper, more inclusive movement for the middle class, and end poverty-wage work once and for all.”

And they selectively edited her remarks, not once, but twice!

Why is SEIU not comfortable providing Verrett’s full quote?

