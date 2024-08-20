Union Boss Vows to Make Unions ‘Darker’ Official X SEIU Account Whitewashes Quote (Video)

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) President April Verrett spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

In a shrill rant from the stage, Verrett said SEIU’s two million members are “all in” for Kamala.

Verrett then said the quiet part out loud when describing her vision for the union, “We are going to build a younger, darker, hipper, sneaker-wearing labor movement,” while the crowd roared their approval.

What does she mean by darker? Can you imagine if a white man suggested making any organization ‘lighter?’

Watch:

“We are going to build a darker, hipper, sneaker-wearing labor movement” By darker she means less Whites. Open racism at the DNC from this shrieking union boss pic.twitter.com/dS7DU2YSAF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2024

Interestingly, when the official SEIU X account shared Verrett’s speech, they conveniently took out her ‘darker reference’ in an attempt to whitewash the racist tone.

Their quote? “Together, we’ll write new rules to make it easier to join a union, build a younger, hipper, more inclusive movement for the middle class, and end poverty-wage work once and for all.”

HAPPENING: @SEIUPres April Verrett just rocked the stage at #DNC2024 and powerfully declared, “Together, we’ll write new rules to make it easier to join a union, build a younger, hipper, more inclusive movement for the middle class, and end poverty-wage work once and for all.” pic.twitter.com/QVB6fv7a44 — SEIU (@SEIU) August 20, 2024

And they selectively edited her remarks, not once, but twice!

BREAKING! @SEIUPres April Verrett just rocked the stage at #DNC2024 and powerfully declared, “Together, we’ll write new rules to make it easier to join a union, build a younger, hipper, more inclusive movement for the middle class, and end poverty-wage work once and for all.” https://t.co/fSLq8lhlOc — SEIU 500 (@SEIU500) August 20, 2024

Why is SEIU not comfortable providing Verrett’s full quote?