UK’s Socialist Leaders Impose Secret Arms Embargo with Israel Despite Recent Threats from Iran to Annihilate the Jewish State

The newly installed socialist leadership in the UK has imposed a secret arms embargo against Israel after their big election win.
At the same time Prime Minister Keir Starmer has imposed a ban on conservative protests following the brutal stabbing of young girls in recent days.
Iran threatened Israel with complete annihilation this week.
Not everyone wants Israel to succeed.
The Jerusalem Post reported:
The United Kingdom’s new Labour government has reportedly caused outrage by implementing a “secret arms embargo” on Israel, according to a Friday exclusive by The Daily Mail.
The Mail reported that civil servants had paused applications for new weapons export licenses pending UK Foreign Minister David Lammy’s review of whether war crimes were carried out during the offensive against Hamas.
According to the exclusive, Lammy will not announce a decision until later this summer, a months-long delay.
“It means any new license requests are put into Room 101 indefinitely,” an anonymous source told the Mail. “For years, the Labour Left have sought to halt all arms exports to Israel, and now they have the levers of power, it seems it’s the first thing they have done.”
Shadow Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell told the Mail that the move was “bizarre” in light of Iran’s recent threats against Israel and escalations on Israel’s northern border.
“Our close ally Israel is under direct threat from Hezbollah, who murdered 12 children in a missile attack last weekend. Just recently, British arms and military personnel were deployed to protect Israel from a direct assault by Iran,” Mitchell continued.