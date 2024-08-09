UK Police Commissioner Threatens International Citizens Over Online Posts “We Will Come After You” (Video)

Not content to ruin England with their chilling suppression of free speech, now the U.K. is threatening the international community over online posts.

The Gateway Pundit reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned British citizens that he will arrest them for “participating in violence online.”

A man was recently arrested for “malicious communications” in Hampshire, England, for a social media post that dared to mock the transgender flag.

Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters, “We will throw the full force of the law at people. And whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you.”

When pushed on how to handle “keyboard warriors” that may be located in a different country, Rowley said, “Being a keyboard warrior does not make you safe from the law.”

“You can be guilty of offenses of incitement, of stirring up racial hatred, there are numerous terrorist offensives regarding the publishing of material.”

“All those offenses are in play, if people are provoking hatred and violence on the streets. And we will come after those individuals just as we will physically confront on the streets, the folks and the (indistinguishable) who are causing problems for communities.”

Watch: