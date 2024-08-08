UK Labour Politician Arrested for Calling to “Cut the Throats” of Anti-Immigration Protestors

UK city councillor Ricky Jones was suspended from the Labour Party after calling to “cut all their throats and get rid of them all!” at a protest against the “far-right” in Walthamstow. As British media and politicians sought to blame activist Tommy Robinson for the spontaneous outbreak of protests across the UK following the massacre of 3 innocent young girls by a 17-year-old Rwandan, Robinson released a video showing all the times he has called for peace.

Jones launched into his unhinged tirade at “a not-so-peaceful anti-racist protest in Walthamstow yesterday,” Guido Fawkes wrote, “branding the “disgusting nasty fascists” as deserving of violent retribution, declaring, “We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all!”. He finished his rant with chants of “free Palestine.”

This call to arms was met with cheers and applause from the crowd—one of whom, ironically, was sporting an Amnesty shirt. Jones had been a Labour councillor for Dartford since 2019. He has now been administratively suspended from the Party.”

US journalist Andy Ngo, who has been traveling through Britain’s midlands to document the unrest, first broke the story.

Walthamstow, London, Aug. 7 — A leftist protester who said he is with @TSSAunion said on the microphone: “They are disgusting, Nazi fascists and we need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all.” BBC reporter @HarryLow49 says the people gathered were “preaching a… https://t.co/mIPSINW13U pic.twitter.com/ELU0qtzT95 — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2024

After numerous users called out the double standard following numerous arrests of people charged with “inciting far-right violence,” Andy Ngo reported that Jones “has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging murder for a celebrated speech he gave at the Walthamstow, London antifa and leftist protest yesterday.”

Ngo traveled to Birmingham, where mobs of masked Muslims had been given free rein to rampage.

As the public witnesses mob violence on the streets of English towns, the legacy media uses euphemisms to obscure the violent “Muslim patrols” carrying out some of that vigilante violence. I went to the area of Birmingham where just a day earlier, masked Muslims in black carried… pic.twitter.com/TyYQ9Ir4zQ — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2024

5000 police officers were ready “to tackle any unrest”, the Telegraph reported, although no arrests of Muslim rioters have been reported. 483 arrests have been made after a series of early morning raids, a police spokesman told the Telegraph. 149 suspects had already been fast-tracked in court, as Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson threatened “swift and severe sentences” against patriots. 104 officers have been injured since rioting began after the July 29 Southport massacre.

Mainstream media parroted the fake news that “100 far-right riots” were planned for Wednesday, spread by Soros-funded NGO “Hope Not, HATE.”

Hope not Hate’s Nick Lowles here, who spread misinformation that Muslims had been acid attacked, admitting the ‘100 riots’ from last night was a hoax but it doesn’t matter as it pushes their ‘migrants welcome’ agenda. Why hasn’t Lowles had a knock on the door by cops for his… pic.twitter.com/gcxHDre7RT — Ben Leo (@benleo444) August 8, 2024

There were 36 protests reported Wednesday, with “minimal disorder and a handful of arrests”, the Telegraph wrote, as patriots sought to maintain order.

Yesterday, thousands of left-wing, antifa and Muslim protesters gathered in multiple English cities in response to a viral hoax that the far-right planned 100 attacks and riots on immigration-related offices. There has been no discussion on the disinformation that led to some… pic.twitter.com/WnNwtuwCvx — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2024

Speaking to GB News, Ngo noted that if “you read legacy media, you get the impression the violence is only coming from the far-right, when in fact there have been violent counter-reactions in Bolton, Middlesbrough and Stoke-on-Trent, and Birmingham by these so-called Muslim patrol groups that have carried out vigilante violence.”

“[@elonmusk] has forced the discussion to be refocused on an aspect we have been gaslit on completely.” I’m made to account for Musk sharing a video I posted taken from a livestream showing a “Muslim patrol” mob violently attacking a Birmingham man & pub. pic.twitter.com/bFdpgv0AP0 — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2024

Laughing, British Labour Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy regretted the UK leaving the European Union because otherwise, one could get “a European arrest warrant for Tommy Robinson.”

Today, the State Targets Tommy Robinson. Tomorrow, It Will Be You. MP Stella Creasy, a British Labour and Co-operative politician who has served as the Member of Parliament for Walthamstow since 2010, revels in her power. In the streets, she laughs with jihadis and leftist… pic.twitter.com/XHyuFVOGaN — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) August 8, 2024

Tommy posted a supercut of all the times he has called for protests to be peaceful since the three girls were slaughtered on July 29, disproving hateful allegations he was instigating the violence that swept Britain last week.

EXPOSING MEDIA AND POLITICIANS LIES IT IS SO IMPORTANT FOR EVERYONE TO SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE!!!!@elonmusk The media, politicians, all of them are telling the British public I have used your platform to instigate violence and riots, which is the polar opposite of what I… pic.twitter.com/R6DMzfNrCd — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 6, 2024

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson told Sky News that social media users could be guilty of “incitement to racial hatred” if they post “insulting or abusive” content that is “likely to stir up racial hatred.”

‘We do have dedicated police officers who are scouring social media to look for this material, and then follow up with arrests.’ The director of public prosecutions of England and Wales warns that sharing online material of riots could be an offencehttps://t.co/PYaeP7gPAQ pic.twitter.com/kOGWDPrlyz — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 7, 2024

Police continued to ignore violent crowds of armed Muslims chanting “Allahu Akbar” and terrorizing British towns.

Whilst police and politicians bend over backwards shouting about protecting the “Muslim community” from the “far right”. Let us show you what the legacy media won’t. pic.twitter.com/aTznJH2xt0 — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 7, 2024

Tommy has left Cyprus for Athens, Greece after scumbag “journalists” from the Daily Mail doxxed the location where he was vacationing with his family.

Message to the legacy media. Do NOT endanger my children again! https://t.co/tFEc98ajan pic.twitter.com/h8T6PLCP4U — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 7, 2024

Armed Muslims are now threatening to kill him and his family.

Armed Muslims threatening to kill me and the “EDL” arrested for inciting riots across the country. All this was manufactured mayhem by @Keir_Starmer and the legacy media to clamp down on free speech. Anybody reading between the lines can see what they’ve done. https://t.co/EgzsgY3IHw — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 8, 2024

