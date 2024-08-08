UK Labour Politician Arrested for Calling to “Cut the Throats” of Anti-Immigration Protestors

by
Muslim mob rioting in Birmingham

UK city councillor Ricky Jones was suspended from the Labour Party after calling to “cut all their throats and get rid of them all!” at a protest against the “far-right” in Walthamstow. As British media and politicians sought to blame activist Tommy Robinson for the spontaneous outbreak of protests across the UK following the massacre of 3 innocent young girls by a 17-year-old Rwandan,  Robinson released a video showing all the times he has called for peace.

Jones launched into his unhinged tirade at “a not-so-peaceful anti-racist protest in Walthamstow yesterday,” Guido Fawkes wrote, “branding the “disgusting nasty fascists” as deserving of violent retribution, declaring, “We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all!”. He finished his rant with chants of “free Palestine.”

This call to arms was met with cheers and applause from the crowd—one of whom, ironically, was sporting an Amnesty shirt. Jones had been a Labour councillor for Dartford since 2019. He has now been administratively suspended from the Party.”

US journalist Andy Ngo, who has been traveling through Britain’s midlands to document the unrest, first broke the story.

After numerous users called out the double standard following numerous arrests of people charged with “inciting far-right violence,” Andy Ngo reported that Jones “has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging murder for a celebrated speech he gave at the Walthamstow, London antifa and leftist protest yesterday.”

Ngo traveled to Birmingham, where mobs of masked Muslims had been given free rein to rampage.

5000 police officers were ready “to tackle any unrest”, the Telegraph reported, although no arrests of Muslim rioters have been reported. 483 arrests have been made after a series of early morning raids, a police spokesman told the Telegraph. 149 suspects had already been fast-tracked in court, as Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson threatened “swift and severe sentences” against patriots. 104 officers have been injured since rioting began after the July 29 Southport massacre.

Mainstream media parroted the fake news that “100 far-right riots” were planned for Wednesday, spread by Soros-funded NGO “Hope Not, HATE.”

There were 36 protests reported Wednesday, with “minimal disorder and a handful of arrests”, the Telegraph wrote, as patriots sought to maintain order.

Speaking to GB News, Ngo noted that if “you read legacy media, you get the impression the violence is only coming from the far-right, when in fact there have been violent counter-reactions in Bolton, Middlesbrough and Stoke-on-Trent, and Birmingham by these so-called Muslim patrol groups that have carried out vigilante violence.”

Laughing, British Labour Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy regretted the UK leaving the European Union because otherwise, one could get “a European arrest warrant for Tommy Robinson.”

Tommy posted a supercut of all the times he has called for protests to be peaceful since the three girls were slaughtered on July 29, disproving hateful allegations he was instigating the violence that swept Britain last week.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson told Sky News that social media users could be guilty of “incitement to racial hatred” if they post “insulting or abusive” content that is “likely to stir up racial hatred.”

Police continued to ignore violent crowds of armed Muslims chanting “Allahu Akbar” and terrorizing British towns.

Tommy has left Cyprus for Athens, Greece after scumbag “journalists” from the Daily Mail doxxed the location where he was vacationing with his family.

Armed Muslims are now threatening to kill him and his family.

 

Paul Joseph Watson: An Interesting Exclusion

 

Sargon of Akkad: Dark Days Ahead

Trending: Expert Who Called Fall of Lehman Brothers in 2008 Collapse Makes Shocking Prediction on California

 

Podcast of the Lotus Easters:  English Riots: The Great Deception

 

Winston Marshall: “Civil War Is Inevitable” Two-Tier Keir Betrays Britain

 

GB News: Jeremy Clarkson RAGES at Starmer for ‘p***ing off’ Brits in SCATHING attack on Prime Minister

 

Louise Distras: “Street Revolution”

Photo of author
Richard Abelson

You can email Richard Abelson here, and read more of Richard Abelson's articles here.

 