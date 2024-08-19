U-Haul Moving Truck Parked Outside White House Hours Before Joe Biden’s “Farewell” Address to the DNC

U-Haul moving truck was spotted outside of the White House just hours before Joe Biden’s “farewell” address to the DNC Monday night.

Are they giving old Joe the permanent boot?

Joe Biden will deliver a farewell speech on Monday night at the DNC Convention after he was tossed from the ticket in a secret coup last month.

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill are then expected to leave Chicago and return to Washington DC Monday night.

Biden dropped out of the 2024 race on July 21. He posted his dropout letter to X and then endorsed Kamala Harris.

According to NBC News, an official statement announcing Biden’s decision to drop out was already written by the time he finished a phone call with senior advisors on July 21.

One minute after he hung up the phone, Biden’s dropout letter was posted to his X account, according to NBC News.

Biden clearly did not write the letter. He also didn’t post the letter to X.

“By the time Biden convened a call with his full complement of senior advisers at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, an official statement announcing his decision had already been written. One minute later, his X account posted that statement, telling the public that he would remain in office but cede his party’s nomination — making him the first eligible incumbent president to do that since Lyndon Johnson in 1968. Less than 30 minutes after that, he endorsed Harris, blessing her as the best choice to beat Trump in a four-month sprint to Election Day.” NBC News reported last month.

Pelosi even questioned the authenticity of Biden’s dropout letter and suggested others may have written Biden’s statements against his will.

