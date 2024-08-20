Trump-Vance Campaign Releases DNC’s Most Outrageous Moments From Day One

The Trump-Vance campaign wasted no time in tearing into the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The campaign highlights what can be described as a terrifying glimpse into the radical, out-of-touch agenda that the Democrat Party is trying to impose on America.

According to the press release:

Night one of the Democrat National Convention was a spectacle of revisionist history and blatant dishonesty, with speaker after speaker attempting to rewrite the failures of Kamala Harris and the Biden regime. It was as if the truth had no place on the DNC stage.

According to the Trump-Vance campaign: