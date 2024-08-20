Trump-Vance Campaign Releases DNC’s Most Outrageous Moments From Day One

The Trump-Vance campaign wasted no time in tearing into the Democratic National Convention (DNC).
The campaign highlights what can be described as a terrifying glimpse into the radical, out-of-touch agenda that the Democrat Party is trying to impose on America.
According to the press release:
DNC ROUNDUP: Most Outrageous Moments From Day One
Day one of the DNC in Chicago was exactly as you’d expect — unhinged, cringe, and detached from reality.
Look no further than day one of the DNC in Chicago to demonstrate why Democrats aren’t fit to govern. It was a glimpse into the addled minds of the Radical Left — filled with lies, hateful rhetoric, and distasteful conduct.
Here are the most radical, extreme, and outrageous moments from day one of the DNC disaster:
- Crooked Joe Biden was forced to wait until almost midnight to deliver his final address — which was filled with his usual lies, delusions, and malfunctions — before Democrats shipped him off into the sunset once and for all.
- Biden confirmed Kamala is fully tethered to his disastrous record.
- Biden lied about the Harris-Biden crime crisis, illegal immigrant invasion, and school lockdowns.
- Biden declared he and Kamala are “committed to strengthening illegal immigration.”
- Kamala couldn’t go without a teleprompter for five seconds.
- Democrats repeatedly bragged about weaponizing the justice system against their political opponents.
- Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unleashed another bizarre, angry, and unhinged rant.
- Crooked Hillary Clinton made an appearance.
- Dick Durbin told a lot of lies.
- Peggy Flanagan, who thinks Mt. Rushmore is a “symbol of racism,” presided as an honorary convention chair.
- Steve Kerr, known for his refusal to condemn China’s human rights abuses, was a primetime speaker.
- Crazy Nancy said she “did what she had to do” by forcing Biden off the ticket.
- Chuck Schumer — who also plotted to boot Biden from the ticket — acted as if Biden willingly stepped aside.
- Joyce Beatty criticized JD Vance for making it to an Ivy League school after growing up poor in Ohio.
- Ilhan Omar looked less than enthused about supporting Kamala.
- Karen Bass — who visited Cuba more than a dozen times as part of a Castro-praising communist group and once eulogized a Communist Party leader — lavished praise on Comrade Kamala.
- Democrats disrespected the National Anthem.
- Delegates carried around creepy dolls in the likenesses of Kamala and Biden.
- There was cringe, cringe, and more cringe.
- The official Democrat platform was exposed for containing no fewer than 19 separate references to *Biden’s* second term — and outling Democrats’ insane priorities.
- Deranged pro-Hamas protesters tore through a fence around the secure perimeter and assaulted law enforcement.
- Democrats opened their panels with a pandering “land acknowledgement.”
- Gretchen Whitmer — a Harris-Walz campaign co-chair — referred to Tim Walz as “Tim Wallace.”
- Pete Aguilar confirmed mass amnesty for millions of illegal aliens is a key focus of Kamala’s agenda.
- Debbie Wasserman-Schultz claimed it’s “outrageous” and a “slur” to refer to Walz as “Tampon Tim” after he forced Minnesota schools to stock tampons in boys’ bathrooms.
- Tim Walz was introduced as “command sergeant major” — a title for which he failed to earn, but used for political purposes anyway.
- Walz was called the “first Chinese vice president.”
- Walz disgracefully smeared President Trump’s supporters.
- Democrats admitted Americans “are under financial duress,” “living paycheck to paycheck,” and “do not have savings” under Harris-Biden.
Of course, the rest of their convention promises to be just as absurd — especially when Comrade Kamala Harris and Communist Slob Timothy Walz take the stage later this week.
Democrats are showing Americans exactly who they are: unhinged and completely detached from the everyday struggles Americans are facing — because Democrats are the ones who brought the devastation to Americans’ doorsteps.
Night one of the Democrat National Convention was a spectacle of revisionist history and blatant dishonesty, with speaker after speaker attempting to rewrite the failures of Kamala Harris and the Biden regime. It was as if the truth had no place on the DNC stage.
According to the Trump-Vance campaign:
It’s Opposite Day at night one at the Democrat National Convention.
- Speakers lied about Kamala Harris’ record as San Francisco’s District Attorney. Murders skyrocketed under Kamala Harris. She protected illegal immigrant drug dealers and “gave lenient plea deals to murderers, domestic abusers as DA.”
- Democrats repeatedly said that “we’re not going back.” Back where? Back to low inflation and secure borders? Polling shows that a majority of Americans say they were better off under President Trump.
- Democrat after Democrat is lying about President Trump’s manufacturing record. President Trump presided over a manufacturing boom, delivered for American autoworkers and ended the disastrous NAFTA trade deal, replacing it with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Kamala Harris opposed the USMCA and American autoworkers. The Associated Press noted in 2023 that since its enactment “vehicle and parts manufacturers have actually added nearly 90,000 jobs.”