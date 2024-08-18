Trump Supporters Line the Street in Rochester, Pennsylvania to Greet Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on Their Bus Tour (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and her stolen valor running mate Tim Walz arrived in a community near Pittsburgh to kick off their “Road to Chicago” bus tour.
They were joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz’s wife Gwen Walz.
They will make a few stops in western Pennsylvania on Sunday before driving to Chicago for the DNC convention, which begins on Monday.
.@KamalaHarris, @Tim_Walz and their spouses are set to kickoff a bus tour today in the Pittsburgh area. A look at the duo of buses: pic.twitter.com/GPyEV7foRh
— Fritz Farrow (@FritzFarrow) August 18, 2024
Trump supporters lined the street in Rocherster, Pennsylvania to greet Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on their tour bus.
Supporters lined up in front of the Harris-Walz tour bus and chanted, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”
WATCH:
.@TeamTrump PA welcoming Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on their bus tour.
We are sending Kamala Harris a loud message – PA IS TRUMP COUNTRY!
Join #TrumpForce now to Save America!https://t.co/gqARvhDqJf pic.twitter.com/XC7hRwZRvF
— Ashley Walukevich (@ashleyangie25) August 18, 2024
A handful of people showed up to support Kamala Harris in Rochester.
Just look at that energy!
The energy is overwhelming pic.twitter.com/fazeDSb6Dy
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2024
In contrast, Trump drew a massive crowd at his rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania this weekend:
Anyone saying that there are empty seats at the Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre is fake news!
I’m here & every single gosh darn seat is filled.
They energy is unreal — it’s electric.
Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/FVCJufL93c
— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 17, 2024