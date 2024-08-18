Trump Supporters Line the Street in Rochester, Pennsylvania to Greet Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on Their Bus Tour (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and her stolen valor running mate Tim Walz arrived in a community near Pittsburgh to kick off their “Road to Chicago” bus tour.

They were joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz’s wife Gwen Walz.

They will make a few stops in western Pennsylvania on Sunday before driving to Chicago for the DNC convention, which begins on Monday.

Trump supporters lined the street in Rocherster, Pennsylvania to greet Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on their tour bus.

Supporters lined up in front of the Harris-Walz tour bus and chanted, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

A handful of people showed up to support Kamala Harris in Rochester.

Just look at that energy!

In contrast, Trump drew a massive crowd at his rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania this weekend:

