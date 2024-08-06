Trump Says Joe Biden Will Try to “Take Back the Nomination” at the DNC After It Was Stolen by Kamala — “I HEAR THERE IS A BIG MOVEMENT TO ‘BRING BACK CROOKED JOE'”

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Joe Biden will attempt to reclaim the Democratic nomination after it was “stolen” by Kamala Harris.

This comment comes in light of recent announcements confirming Harris’s position as the Democrat presidential nominee, following a controversial series of events leading to Biden’s abrupt withdrawal from the 2024 race.

Last week, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison announced that Harris has amassed enough delegates to secure her place at the top of the ticket, with final results expected to be confirmed on Monday.

Despite never winning a primary election, Harris has now found herself positioned as the official Democrat nominee.

According to AP, “Harris’ nomination became official after a five-day round of online balloting by Democratic National Convention delegates ended Monday night, with the party saying in a statement released just before midnight that 99% of delegates casting ballots had done so for Harris.”

The news outlet added, “The party had long contemplated the early virtual roll call to ensure Biden would appear on the ballot in every state. It said it would next formally certify the vote before holding a celebratory roll call at the party’s convention later this month in Chicago.”

On Tuesday, the announcement of Tim Walz as Harris’ running mate further stirred the political pot. Donald Trump took to Truth Social to express his disdain and characterized the Harris-Walz ticket as “the most Radical Left duo in American history.”

In shocking news, Trump suggested that there is a growing movement among Democrats to “bring back Crooked Joe.

In a separate post, he continued his tirade:

“What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamala, Barack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE. He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!”