Trump on Harris: ‘I Am Much Better Looking Than Her’ (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump launched a new line of attack against Kamala Harris while campaigning in Pennsylvania on Saturday — declaring that he is “much better looking than her.”

The hilarious commentary was dished out while speaking to supporters at a rally in Wilkes-Barre.

“I am much better looking than her,” Trump declared. “I’m a better-looking person than Kamala.”

Trump referenced the Time Magazine cover featuring the Democrat presidential nominee.

“Time magazine doesn’t have a picture of her. They have this unbelievable artist drawing her,” Trump said. “They took a lot of pictures that didn’t work out so they hired a sketch artist.”

Trump also mocked Harris replacing Joe Biden in the race.

“What happened to Biden? I was running against Biden and now I’m running against someone else,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Who am I running against? Harris?’ I said, ‘Who the hell is Harris?’”

Trump also busted out his latest nickname for Harris, “Comrade Kamala,” while discussing her promise to fight for price controls.

“After causing catastrophic inflation, Comrade Kamala announced that she wants to institute socialist price controls,” Trump said.

