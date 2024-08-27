Trump Declares War on ‘Crooked’ and ‘Dishonest’ Washington Establishment: ‘They’re Gonna be Held Accountable’

In a fiery interview with former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan, President Donald Trump launched an unprecedented attack on the Washington establishment, declaring that the “crooked” and “dishonest” political elite will soon face their reckoning.

As the 2024 election season heats up, Trump is doubling down on his promise to drain the swamp, taking aim at the political dynasties that have long dominated the nation’s capital.

Ryan: “One of the biggest problems within the country is the distrust in the United States government. I’m one of them. I have zero trust in any government agencies. I have zero trust in our Congress and our Senate, anything. We have a government that’s not functioning right now. How are you going to gain the trust back of the American people within the government? And are we going to see anybody held accountable?” Trump: “The answer is yes on the second. They’re going to be held accountable. They’ve got to be held accountable. What they’re doing, they’re destroying this country. They’re crooked people. They’re dishonest people. They’re going to be held accountable.”

Reflecting on his first term in office, Trump admitted he made some mistakes due to his outsider status. Trump acknowledged that he often relies on his advisors, and even RINOs before, for decision-making, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that he’s been consistently receiving poor advice.

However, Trump emphasized that he has since learned the ins and outs of Washington and now knows everybody.

Trump: “When I came in, originally, I didn’t know anybody in Washington. I was only there 17 times. You may have heard me say this. I never stayed over. I built a hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, which was a great hotel and very successful, and then sold it. And then what happened is I didn’t really know anybody in Washington. I was a New York person. I wasn’t like a Washington, DC person. And all of a sudden, I’m President, and I’m driving down Pennsylvania Avenue with more police and motorcycles and military than I’ve ever seen before in my life. I said to my wife, “Do you believe this? I’m President.” But I didn’t know anybody in Washington. And I had to rely on people to give me names. And many were really good… I had great trade people. I had some great people. But I also picked people that, in retrospect, I wouldn’t have picked. But now I know the smart ones, the dumb ones, the weak ones, the solid ones, the ones like you. I know the people. I know everybody, like everybody. And we’re going to have a great government. I didn’t know. I had to rely on people to ask. I don’t want to use names because I don’t want to embarrass them. They’re not bad people. But I’d ask people that were RINOs, “Who do you recommend for such and such a position?” All important positions. And they’d recommend some people that were RNOs or something, or weak or not good. And I don’t have to ask too much right now. I know the people, and I’ve known them through fighting and wars. I’ve known them through all this stuff. I had great support.”

Trump also reflected on his accomplishments during his presidency, including his victories over the political establishment, including those of the Bush family, the Clintons, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, and his efforts to bring stability and respect back to the United States on the global stage.

Now, Trump faces a new adversary: Marxist Kamala Harris.

Trump: “I beat Nancy Pelosi. I beat all these people, every one of them. And somebody said, if you look at it, he beat the Clinton family, right? And that was really Obama, too, because he was behind her 100% like he was running. And I beat the Bush family. I beat everybody. Now I beat Biden. I got him out. I beat him twice, actually. I beat him the first time, but now I beat him a second time because it was the debate that got him out. And now I have to beat somebody that nobody ever heard of who’s a Marxist. And I think I’ll be able to do that. But I know the people now. I’ve been in government now for eight years. But I know the system. I know the people. I know some great people, and I know some people that I wouldn’t put in. But you learn that. And so now I’m a very experienced guy, and we’re going to bring our country back, and we’re respected. We’re going to be respected again with other countries.”

