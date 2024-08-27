Trump Campaign Releases Heart-Wrenching Video Reminding Americans of Biden-Harris Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal and the Heroes Left Behind

Today marks the third anniversary of the devastating Kabul Airport bombing that claimed the lives of 13 brave U.S. servicemen and women.

President Trump honored the 13 U.S. service members who tragically lost their lives three years ago during this chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after Joe Biden surrendered to the Taliban.

Conspicuously absent from the ceremony were Joe Biden and Kamala Harris—Biden is reportedly on vacation, while Harris is busy campaigning, disconnected from the painful memories still fresh in the hearts of many Americans.

On August 26, 2021, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive at the Abbey Gate of Kabul Airport, killing 13 U.S. service members and over 170 Afghan civilians.

Reports have surfaced that top military officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, were aware of an imminent threat hours before the attack. Despite this knowledge, they failed to act decisively to protect American troops and civilians.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews provided harrowing testimony before Congress last year, revealing that he was denied permission to shoot the suicide bomber despite clear indications of an impending attack.

His account underscores a chilling reality: military leaders on the ground recognized the danger but were paralyzed by indecision and bureaucratic red tape.

Around 02:00 AM On August 26, intel guys confirmed the suicide bomber was in the vicinity of and nearing Abbey Gate. He was described as clean shaven, brown dressed, black vest, and traveling with an older companion. I asked the intel guys why he wasn’t apprehended sooner since we had a full description. I was told the asset could not be compromised. Throughout the entirety of the day on August 26, 2021, we disseminated the suicide bomber information to ground forces. Abby Gate. He was spotted somewhere from noon to 01:00 PM by myself, then Sergeant Charles Schilling, and another. The anomaly in the crowd, who was clean shaven and fit the description exactly, traveling with an older gentleman. The individual was consistently and nervously looked, looking up at our position through the crowd. The older of the two wore a black silky hijab that was covering his face most of the time. They both had obvious mannerisms that go along with who we believed him to be. They handed out small cards to the crowd periodically, and the older man sat calmly and seemingly coached the bomber. Over the communication network we passed that there was a potential threat and an ID attack imminent. This was as serious as it could get. I requested engagement authority while my team leader was ready on the M110 semiautomatic sniper system. The response: Leadership did not have the engagement authority for us. Do not engage. I requested for the battalion commander, lieutenant Colonel Brad Whited, to come to the tower to see what we did. While we waited for him psychological operations individuals came to our tower immediately and confirmed the suspect met the suicide bomber description. He eventually arrived, and we showed him our evidence, the photos we had of the two men. We reassured him of the ease of fire on the suicide bomber. Pointedly, we asked him for engagement authority and permission. We asked him if we could shoot. Our battalion commander said, and I quote, “I don’t know,” end quote. Myself and my team leader asked very harshly, “Well, who does? Because this is your responsibility, sir.” He again replied he did not know, but would find out. We received no update and never got our answer. Eventually, the individual disappeared. To this day, we believe he was a suicide bomber. We made everyone on the ground aware operations had briefly halted, but then started again. Plain and simple, we were ignored. Our expertise was disregarded. No one was held accountable for our safety.

Senior advisor to President Trump, Jason Miller, said that Harris was the last person in the room when this atrocity took place.

Kamala Harris was the last person in the room when the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan was ordered, leading to 13 American service members being killed. Harris bragged about her role on-camera. pic.twitter.com/jGEWx68pff — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 26, 2024

“As I have said, President Biden made the courageous and right decision to end America’s longest war,” Kamala said in a statement Monday.

“Over the past three years, our Administration has demonstrated we can still eliminate terrorists, including the leaders of al-Qaeda and ISIS, without troops deployed into combat zones. I will never hesitate to take whatever action necessary to counter terrorist threats and protect the American people and the homeland.”

As America reflects on this tragic anniversary, the Trump campaign has released a video that serves as a poignant reminder of the lives lost and the incompetence of the Biden-Harris regime.

WATCH: