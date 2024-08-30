NEW: Trump Asks Federal Court to Intervene in Bragg’s ‘Hush Money’ Case Following Supreme Court’s Presidential Immunity Ruling

President Trump’s lawyers asked a federal court to intervene in Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ case following the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

In July the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

The so-called evidence Alvin Bragg used to indict Trump included acts during his time as president.

For example, Alvin Bragg alleged Trump invited National Inquirer CEO David Pecker to the White House in 2017 to thank him for not publishing harmful tabloid stories during the 2016 election.

Trump asked a federal court to intervene following the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling to pave the way for the verdict to be overturned.

“In Thursday’s filing, Trump’s lawyers said moving the case to federal court following his May 30 conviction will give him an “unbiased forum, free from local hostilities” to address those issues. If the case is moved to federal court, Trump lawyers wrote, they will then seek to have the verdict overturned and the case dismissed.” AP reported.

“The ongoing proceedings will continue to cause direct and irreparable harm to President Trump — the leading candidate in the 2024 Presidential election — and voters located far beyond Manhattan,” Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote, according to AP.

After the Supreme Court’s monumental presidential immunity ruling, Trump removes New York criminal case to federal court. The federal judiciary, not a kangaroo local court ran by a corrupt partisan judge, must decide these weighty matters that implicate the entire country. pic.twitter.com/EKra95SOsk — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) August 30, 2024

AP reported:

Donald Trump asked a federal court late Thursday to intervene in his hush money criminal case, seeking a pathway to overturn his conviction and indefinitely delay his sentencing scheduled for next month. The former president’s lawyers asked the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to take control of the New York City criminal case, arguing that the state-level prosecution violated Trump’s constitutional rights and ran afoul of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity.

Earlier this year Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts after he was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.”

To make things worse, the hush money case was assigned to far-left conflicted judge Juan Merchan.

President Trump’s lawyers repeatedly demanded Merchan recuse himself over conflicts of interest involving his daughter Loren Merchan.

Loren Merchan’s political firm made tens of millions of dollars off of her father’s case against Trump.

Earlier this month Merchan rejected a recusal request for the third time in Trump’s “hush money” case.

Trump’s sentencing in the New York case is scheduled for September 18.