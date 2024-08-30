Trump Announces Bold New IVF Policy: Government or Insurance Company to Cover All Costs for Aspiring Parents

Former President Donald Trump announced a groundbreaking policy on in vitro fertilization (IVF) during his speech at a steel plant in Potterville, Michigan.

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is an assisted reproductive technology that enables individuals or couples to conceive by fertilizing an egg with sperm outside the body. ​Once an embryo is formed, it is transferred into the woman’s uterus with the aim of achieving a successful pregnancy.

The average cost of an IVF cycle in the United States ranges from approximately $12,000 to $17,000, which may vary based on various factors including location and specific needs of the patient, according to WebMD.

During his speech, Trump outlined his plan to make in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments more accessible to American families, addressing the economic challenges and financial burdens that have plagued the nation under the Biden-Harris regime.

“I’m announcing today in a major statement that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for, or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment, fertilization for women…” Trump said during the rally.

“Because we want more babies, to put it very nicely. For this same reason, we will also allow new parents to deduct major newborn expenses from their taxes so that parents that have a beautiful baby will be able.”

In addition to covering IVF costs, Trump pledged to allow new parents to deduct major newborn expenses from their taxes.

“We’re pro-family. Nobody’s ever said that before. But the IVF treatments are expensive. It’s very hard for many people to do it and to get it. But I’ve been in favour of IVF right from the beginning,” Trump added.

A reporter pressed Trump on the political nature of IVF and what his administration plans to do if re-elected.

Reporter: “IVF has been an issue that has become political. A lot of people talking about it. What’s the Trump administration going to do when it comes to IVF if you get elected?” Trump: “Right. Well, as you know, I was always for IVF right from the beginning. As soon as we heard about it—it’s fertilization, and it’s helping women and men and families—but it’s helping women who are able to have a baby. Some have great difficulty, and a lot of them have been very happy with the results, as you know. And what we’re doing, and we’re doing this because we just think it’s great, and we need great children—beautiful children—in our country. We actually need them. And we are going to be, under the Trump administration, we are going to be paying for that treatment. So, we are paying for that treatment. All Americans who want it? For all Americans that get it, all Americans that need it. So, we’re going to be paying for that treatment, or we’re going to be mandating that the insurance company pay.”

