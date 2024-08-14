Trump Ally and Former NBA Star Royce White Secures Victory in Minnesota GOP Senate Primary

Royce White, a former NBA player and vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, has emerged victorious in the Minnesota Republican Senate primary.

This win positions White as the GOP’s candidate to challenge incumbent Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar in the upcoming general election.

According to White’s website:

My name is Royce White. I’m a father and a patriot ready to fight for The Free People of America. I was born and raised in a working-class family here in the Twin Cities. Currently, I am a pro athlete in both basketball and mixed martial arts. Early in my career as a professional athlete, I fought against the NBA to create a mental health policy when there wasn’t one. Our community finds itself at the center of a culture war, amongst many other forms of warfare… Spiritual, Psychological, Economic, etc. Like many communities in crisis across our country, we need leaders who will not sell out. I’m going to represent the people of Minnesota in a bigger fight for American citizenship. Right now, we face an enemy that intends to bastardize our citizenship through an idea called globalism. We must begin to understand how the global affects the local and take a stand for God, Family, and Country. I have fought against the corporate community responsible for this globalist agenda. Send me to Washington so I can continue that fight on the Senate floor in the swamp.

Watch:

Go Vote Today! The People Are Coming! This is the signal from the noise. Godspeed pic.twitter.com/MkX7kd1l4V — Royce White (@Highway_30) August 13, 2024

White is exceptionally bright and an expert on the Democrat Party’s tyrannical hold on the black community. He is the far left’s greatest threat. An intelligent black man who sees through their lies and is not afraid to speak out.

During his opening monologue in Steve Bannon’s War Room, Royce White pointed out that 51% of black men, a majority, now support Donald Trump for president.

There is an awakening taking place in America today.