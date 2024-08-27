Top Kamala Surrogate Denigrates Bill of Rights, Calls Transformational Document ‘A Little Piece of Paper’

Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), spoke at a kickoff event for the Democratic National Convention last week and denigrated the Bill of Rights, calling it ” a little piece of paper.”

The Human Rights Campaign is America’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization.

Robinson said during the DNC LGBTQ+ Kickoff event that the U.S. needs to rethink “freedom” in a more “revolutionary” way than when the Founding Fathers created a “little piece of paper.”

Robinson even suggested that “we can’t just worry about protecting democracy at this moment” but should “reimagine it with people that look and love like us at the center.”

“And I think for us right now, it’s about reimagining freedom and this American story in a way that is more revolutionary than what our founders actually put down on that little piece of paper, but instead is the type of democracy that’s by and for all of the people of this country,” she said.

That “little piece of paper” affirms that all men are created equal and our rights are inalienable. What exactly is Robinson suggesting needs to be ‘reimagined’ here?

HRC, which has endorsed Kamala Harris, has lost some of its sway in recent weeks as several major corporations have publicly distanced themselves from its woke efforts to strong-arm companies into “mandated activism.”

HRC was exposed in 2023 as the forefront of the leftist LGBTQ mafia in utilizing a social credit score to force companies to advance their poisonous agenda.

HRC publicly threatens organizations every year by sending a list of demands over what they want to be displayed in public, or corporations will face a price.

Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is a corporate social credit score that rewards or punishes companies based on the number of woke issues they are forcing on their workforce and customers.

Their CEI scores are tied to their financial futures as the global financial network that includes Vanguard, BlackRock, State Street, and others use the CEI index as a means to determine investment.

Robby Starbuck reports that Lowe’s recently announced they are ending their participation in the HRC’s woke Corporate Equality Index social credit system.

Starbuck also reports that corporate policies at Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley Davidson, Polaris, and Indian Motorcycle have also ended their participation.