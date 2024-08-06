Tommy Robinson: “They Will Try To Kill Elon Musk!” X CEO Takes on PM Keir Starmer as Muslim Mobs Hunt British Patriots with HELP from UK Police

Rioting and unrest continued in UK as Muslim gangs armed with clubs and machetes were given free rein to hunt “far-right” protestors and Elon Musk delivered a verbal spat with PM Keir Starmer. Speaking to Alex Jones, activist Tommy Robinson warned “they may try to kill” Musk. British police began arresting patriots for Facebook posts while Muslim gangs attacked Englishment with impunity.

After supporting “Black Lives Matter” riots 2020, Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the unrest “not protest”, but “pure violence”, announcing a “standing army of public duty officers” to combat the uprisings.

“We will ramp up criminal justice. We will apply criminal law online as well as offline. We will not tolerate attacks on mosques or on Muslim communities”, Starmer wrote.

Shouldn’t you be concerned about attacks on *all* communities?

“Shouldn’t you be concerned about attacks on *all* communities?”, Elon Musk replied.

Exclusive: Tommy Robinson Responds To UK Prime Minister’s Call For His Arrest As UK Plunges Into Globalist Planned Civil War pic.twitter.com/09zXH5HGC8

Exclusive: Tommy Robinson Responds To UK Prime Minister’s Call For His Arrest As UK Plunges Into Globalist Planned Civil War pic.twitter.com/09zXH5HGC8 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 4, 2024

“I’m Afraid They Will Try To Kill Elon Musk,” documentarian Tommy Robinson told Alex Jones in a half-hour conversation.

Tommy Robinson accused PM Keir Starmer of “pouring petrol on the fire”.

“They could’ve come out and said: ‘We fully understand your fears. We need to work together as a country to solve this.’ Instead, they arrested nans, they arrest moms, they beat English women on the floor… They tried to crush any one standing to up talk about fears for their children, and tried to label everyone far-right.”

A huge far right mob on the streets in Bolton. Only kidding, it’s Muslims pic.twitter.com/sdvfB6SW5l — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) August 6, 2024

As the media continued to pin the blame for their failed policies and cover-ups of years of grooming gangs, crime and violence on Tommy Robinson, Gateway Pundit is one of the only media reporting the truth about what is happening in UK, for which Tommy explicitly thanked TGP:

https://t.co/qKzFLaHtpS Thanks to my friends at The Gateway Pundit for covering this. Please share!!! — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 5, 2024

Members of the “Muslim Defence League” MDL shut down the streets in Bolton outside Manchester looking for indigenous Englishmen to fight.

Bolton, Manchester, England — Members of the Muslim Defence League “MDL” shut down the streets as they maraud through the town seeking Indigenous people to fight. The New MUS Army (Muslims Under Starmer). @10DowningStreet @ukhomeoffice @VoWalesOfficial @VoWSilla @VoW_Steph pic.twitter.com/sPIU6NMPHJ — Stan Voice of Wales (@StanVoWales) August 5, 2024

Gangs in Plymouth with knives chanting Allah Akbar. pic.twitter.com/40L41N90yE — Daily Reports (@dailyreportsx) August 5, 2024

Non Muslims are being hunted & the police are nowhere to be seen . This is actually right outside a police station . Where the fuck are the police. A disgrace pic.twitter.com/ywrc5VBLlL — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 5, 2024

The police are literally allowing gangs of Muslims to walk the streets & savagely beat innocent people . This is @Kier_Starmer_PM’s Britain pic.twitter.com/eZLQl87eiU — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 5, 2024

Innocent Englishmen are being attacked nationwide because @Keir_Starmer and the legacy media put a target on them, labelling them all “far right edl thugs”. Instead of trying to fix it, they just keep making it worse, now trying to blame anyone but themselves. pic.twitter.com/SteeT6wxA3 — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 5, 2024

Europe Invasion on X: “BREAKING Muslim immigrants gang attack a British man outside a pub! pic.twitter.com/G0WA6tC68f” / X https://t.co/WHeQte22Uv — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 5, 2024

1000 Muslims armed with swords and knives marched in Birmingham.

About 40% of Birmingham’s population is Muslim. A crowd of nearly 1,000 is currently waiting. Most are wearing masks and carrying swords and machetes.pic.twitter.com/LXKWv92HVe — Europe Invasion (@EuropeInvasionn) August 5, 2024

BREAKING Muslim immigrants armed with knives have started a riot in Birmingham! They are attacking Britons who are walking alone!pic.twitter.com/G26hq3UWvw — Europe Invasion (@EuropeInvasionn) August 5, 2024

“We are taking over the UK”, a Muslim rioter in Birmingham said.

Muslim immigrant confesses in Birmingham! “We are taking over the UK” pic.twitter.com/xgiTDcS10B — Europe Invasion (@EuropeInvasionn) August 5, 2024

British complained of “two-tier policing” which targets white Englishmen and gives armed Muslim mobs a pass.

Spot the difference pic.twitter.com/SYMMj6UL8Z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 5, 2024

Police dogs were sic’ed on patriots whilie the British media mocked the K9 victims: “A rioter who was bitten on the backside by a police dog cried in court as he admitted violent disorder”, The Telegraph laughed.

Breaking: While there are no police in Birmingham, police dogs are being used against patriots in Plymouth. pic.twitter.com/PQVNNlvgsR — Daily Reports (@dailyreportsx) August 5, 2024

A Sky News Journalist was forced off the air in Birmingham by Muslims waving a PLO flag and making threatening gestures at the camera.

Cultural Enrichment: Sky News Journalist was forced off air in Birmingham, England by Muslims. pic.twitter.com/e616RRqwac — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) August 5, 2024

Somali-born Islam critic Ayaan Hirsi Ali wrote that “the people stoking racial conflict are the politicians who oversee the disastrous mass migration policies over decades and who have ignored every form of civilized entreaty to put a stop to unplanned chaotic immigration or effectively deal with the horrendous unintended consequences of those policies.”

Edward,

You are absolutely wrong on this one. The people stoking racial conflict are the politicians who oversee the disastrous mass migration policies over decades and who have ignored every form of civilized entreaty to put a stop to unplanned chaotic immigration or effectively… — Ayaan Hirsi Ali (@Ayaan) August 5, 2024

In response, Labour MP Jess Phillips wrote that “these people came to this location because it has been spread that racists were coming to attack them,” semig to defend the mob. Former Primne Minister Liz Truss said it was “astonishing” that Phillips was “excusing masked thugs.”