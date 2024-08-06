Tommy Robinson: “They Will Try To Kill Elon Musk!” X CEO Takes on PM Keir Starmer as Muslim Mobs Hunt British Patriots with HELP from UK Police

K9 unit used to subdue British anti-immigration protestor

Rioting and unrest continued in UK as Muslim gangs armed with clubs and machetes were given free rein to hunt “far-right” protestors and Elon Musk delivered a verbal spat with PM Keir Starmer. Speaking to Alex Jones, activist Tommy Robinson warned “they may try to kill” Musk. British police began arresting patriots for Facebook posts while Muslim gangs attacked Englishment with impunity.

After supporting “Black Lives Matter” riots 2020, Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the unrest “not protest”, but “pure violence”, announcing a “standing army of public duty officers” to combat the uprisings.

“We will ramp up criminal justice. We will apply criminal law online as well as offline. We will not tolerate attacks on mosques or on Muslim communities”, Starmer wrote.

“Shouldn’t you be concerned about attacks on *all* communities?”, Elon Musk replied.

The British government began locking up patriots for wrongthink online.

 

Jordan Parlour, from Seacroft, Leeds, was charged by with “using threatening words or behaviour intending to stir up racial hatred” relating to Facebook posts Aug 1 to 5.

UK Technology Secretary Peter Kyle met representatives from TikTok, Facebook’s parent company Meta, Google and X “to make clear their responsibility to continue to work with us to stop the spread of hateful misinformation and incitement”.

Presumably, Mr. Kyle does not consider calling concerned citizens “far-right thugs” “hateful misinformation and incitement”.


Paul Joseph Watson: The Truth About the English Riots

 

Douglas Murray: “They’ve Lost Control Of The Streets”

