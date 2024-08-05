Tom Hanks’ Los Angeles Home Burglarized in Broad Daylight

Actor Tom Hanks’ Los Angeles home was burglarized in broad daylight, according to Los Angeles police.

Fox 11 Los Angeles reported burglars made their way into Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson’s guest house by smashing glass.

Law Enforcement officers who responded to the scene reported that the burglars did not enter the couple’s main home, and it was unclear what items were stolen from the guest’s home.

Hanks and Wilson were not at home during the burglary.

Per ABC 7 Los Angeles:

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the victims of ongoing home burglaries in Southern California, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The couple’s Los Angeles home was hit a few weeks ago by suspects believed to be part of the ongoing crews that have been burglarizing high-end neighborhoods Sources say that a guest house on Hank’s property was burglarized but the suspects did not enter the main house. Nobody was home at the time and investigators don’t believe the burglars knew it was the actor’s home.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Hanks and Wilson are not the only stars who were robbed within the last year.

Other Hollywood stars who have had their homes robbed within the last year are Sandra Bullock, David and Victoria Beckham, Mariah Carey, Drake, Kim Kardashian, Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, and Benedict Cumberbatch.