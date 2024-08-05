Today is January 6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang’s 1300th Day in Prison WITHOUT A TRIAL

J6 political prisoner Jake Lang just emerged out of 40 days and 40 nights in the hell of solitary confinement. This occurred just in time for him to celebrate his 1300th day of wrongful incarceration without a trial by Biden / Harris regime!!

Recently the DOJ has clamped down on Jake in the most inhumane and extreme fashion yet – 6 weeks of solitary confinement torture in a sensory deprivation chamber! Jake, who was arrested January 16th 2021 (1300 days ago!!) was just released on Monday from solitary torture, and we are hearing from his legal team he is “more determined than ever to finish the race on his feet!”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) new Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) has targeted J6ers and flexed its draconian muscles – punishing Jake with a Soviet-style trip to the 9th floor NYC rooftop Gulag where he suffered incredible human and civil rights abuses for 40 days and 40 nights, including a 12 day hunger strike where he lost nearly 20 lbs and had his blood forcibly drawn!

The latest attempt to silence Jake started in May, when BOP authorities wrote him a multitude of disciplinary infractions for hosting The Gateway Pundits flagship podcast – ‘The Political Prisoner Podcast’ with special guest Mike Lindell, Jake refused to stop the interviews, podcasts, lawsuits, fundraising and outreach that his organization J6Truth.org spearheads for the community – so the BOP did the unthinkable – They ‘UNPERSONED’ Jake, reminiscent of the famous 1984 novel by George Orwell!

But before the authorities could remove Jake, he prepared a series of viral video messages to be released while he was in the ‘Special Housing Unit’ commonly called THE BOX in prison. This further outraged the Weaponized DOJ into a blind fury, and they retaliated against Jake by utterly dismantling EVERY Constitution Right of his for the next 6 weeks!

The DOJ and MDC Brooklyn Federal Prison, cancer over a dozen legal calls, they turned off Jake’s prison phone account, they censored all of his outgoing mail, they refused to take his Grievance forms, they keep his light on all night, refused to take him outside for is 1 hour daily recreation time (in a 8 x 10 steel cage without even a place to sit), they took his legal documents and property, left him with a single paid of underwear for a week, turned off the air ventilation for 48 hours until the room was 90 degrees and sweltering, and even put him in a cell with a high ranking MS 13 Gang member who has been convicted twice for murder!

On day four of the J6 Hunger Strike, Jake was approached by the internal security Captain and threatened to have his water turned off in his cell if he didn’t start eating! In response, Jake had to rip his shower curtain down and use it as a makeshift water pouch to survive in case they turned off his water. In the sensory deprivation chamber, all Jake had was a roll of toilet paper, a two-inch-thick mattress, a 2-inch toothbrush, and a single bar of harsh lie soap. The clothes on his back and 2 suicide blankets were his only coverings –

No phone calls, no books, no radio, no human contact, absolute purgatory. But here in this cell, is where God spoke into Jake heart – the call of the holy spirit to persevere. In fact, Jake’s legal team tells the GWP in an exclusive statement that Jake ‘ started a daily sermon at 10 pm that included a few original songs, an inspirational message from the Bible, and a prayer. With his legs weak from fasting but a strong and stable voice, Jake arose from his 100% foodless, fast, lightheaded, and aching to deliver a message of deliverance from sin & criminal lifestyles in Jesus’ name to over 40 inmates in the box with Jake.

The results are breathtaking: a pure revival of faith broke out in the special housing unit, career criminals and gang members were crying out in repentance, the spirit of God overcoming them with grief and shame – and finally, healing and unsurpassed love. Jake baptized through the walls of the cells, he prayed over people going to court, but most importantly – men who had lost everything were finally finding God.

There is power in the name of Jesus that doesn’t know the limits of a steel prison cell, and it penetrated many hearts in Jake’s 40 days in hell – God turned it into a haven of restoration. Even Jake ME 13 bunkmate accepted Jesus into his heart and gave his life over to God. In the midst of all of the evil of the corrupt Biden / Harris Regime, January 6ers are showing us time and time again that the light always triumphs over the darkness.

Jake has been released back into the General Population now (where 2 inmates have been killed in back-to-back violent gang-related stabbing sim in under 30 days! Unheard of in any prison facility!)

Jake is currently gearing up for his own trial, which is scheduled to begin September 9th, 2024, in Washington DC!! It’s going to be a barnburner!! No holds bar!! Follow Jake’s trial and all the updates from J6Truth.org on Twitter / X.com/JakeLangJ6

Donate to the January 6 political prisoners who desperately need your help!! Visit SponsorJ6.com to help NOW! Thank you so much and God bless you!!