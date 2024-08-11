Three Columbia University Deans Resign After Exposure of Anti-Jewish Messages

Columbia University was one of the main campus hotbeds for pro-Hamas, anti-semitic protests following the terrorist attacks on October 7 that slaughtered 1,400 civilians.

As radical Jewish-hating protestors took over the campus, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik was forced to cancel in-person classes because the campus was simply too unsafe for Jewish students.

Rabbinical leaders warned Jewish students to stay home amid the ongoing “extreme antisemitism and anarchy.”

The protesters were chanting for Hamas, and one group even stormed a building on campus, Hamilton Hall, smashing windows and fortifying their position by barricading doors and covering windows, effectively taking control of the academic building.

It seems the radical protesters had Deans at Columbia who held the same ugly views.

The New York Times reports that three Columbia deans exchanged disparaging text messages that the university president said “touched on ancient antisemitic tropes” during a forum about Jewish issues in May.

Susan Chang-Kim, Cristen Kromm, and Matthew Patashnick were initially suspended after the text messages were leaked, but on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the University announced that the three Deans are resigning.

From The Times:

The deans, who had responsibility for undergraduate student affairs, sent the biting and sarcastic messages as they reacted in real time to Jewish speakers expressing concern about antisemitism on campus during the two-hour event. In June, Nemat Shafik, the university president, placed the three deans on indefinite leave as an investigation proceeded. In the texts, one dean suggested that a Jewish speaker was playing up concerns for fund-raising purposes. Another sent vomit emojis in reaction to the mention of a college newspaper opinion piece written by one of the school’s rabbis.

The messages, obtained by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, show that the three of the deans, Susan Chang-Kim, Matthew Patashnick, and Cristen Kromm, exchanged real-time texts during a panel on anti-Semitism.

Only an hour into the panel, Columbia’s vice dean and chief administrative officer Chang-Kim wrote, “I’m going to throw up.”

After the head of Columbia Hillel, Brian Cohen, said that many Jews felt more comfortable spending time at the Kraft Center than in their own dormitories following the Oct. 7 attacks, Patashnick quipped, “They will have their own dorm soon.”

Kromm used vomit emojis when an op-ed from Columbia campus rabbi Yonah Hain was mentioned that raised concerns about the “normalization of Hamas” on campus.

Rather than preventing antisemitism, it appears these “leaders” were fueling it behind closed doors.