“They’re Letting Them Get Away with Murder” — Youths Who Brutally Killed Vegas Teen Jonathan Lewis Receive SWEETHEART Plea Deal, Angering the Victim’s Mother (VIDEO)

The justice system in America is truly broken beyond repair, especially if you are an ordinary citizen.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, 17-year-old Las Vegas native Jonathan Lewis, Jr was savagely beaten to death by a group of approximately 15 bloodthirsty individuals near Rancho High School. The attack occurred on Wednesday, November 1.

Lewis, Jr. died a hero while trying to defend one of his smaller friends from the bullies.

Four of the youths, Gianni Robinson, 17; Dontral Beaver, 16; Damien Hernandez, 17; and Treavion Randolph, 16, were charged as adults with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery in January. It seemed then that Lewis’ family might receive a measure of justice.

But on Thursday, KLAS 8 News Now revealed the four youths received an unbelievably lenient plea deal that allowed them to plead guilty as juveniles to voluntary manslaughter in juvenile court. This means they will receive NO time in adult prison.

A literal slap on the wrist for brutally murdering a helpless teen!

After learning of the thugs’ sweetheart agreement, Lewis’ mother, Mellisa Ready, righteously ripped the travesty of justice.

“You cannot jump in a human being’s head, stomp on him, and think that they’re going to remain alive after,” a livid Ready said. “They knew he was going to die, and that’s how I feel – and they’re letting them get away with murder.”

WATCH:

Robert Draskovich, the attorney for Robinson, dared to claim that had these violent criminals been convicted of murder, it would have been “a second tragedy.”

“We were able to evaluate all the evidence as a whole and reach this mutually beneficial negotiation. Obviously, what occurred is a tragedy, but convicting these young men of murder would be a second tragedy, following the first,” he told 8 News Now.

8 News Now notes that five other teens were also charged in the killing of Lewis. Four have already pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the juvenile court system while one teen is yet to be sentenced.