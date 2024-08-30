Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry Breaks Free from Democrat Party, Joins GOP in Bold Move Against Radical Left

Texas State Representative Shawn Thierry has officially left the radical left-wing Democratic Party to join the Republican Party.

This pivotal decision comes as more and more Americans awaken to the extreme ideologies being pushed by the radical left.

“I am leaving the left and joining the party of family, faith, and freedom,” Thierry said in a statement Friday.

Her statement resonates with countless citizens who are fed up with the Democrats’ relentless push for policies that undermine traditional values and threaten the well-being of families.

Thierry’s departure comes after she faced intense backlash from her own party for standing up against their radical agenda.

Thierry took to X to share her heartfelt decision:

As a woman, a mother, and a lawmaker, I have dedicated my life to championing the values that fortify our families and uplift our communities. After much reflection, prayer, and soul-searching, I have come to a decision that aligns with my core values and the best interests of our beloved country. For my entire adult life, I have voted as a Democrat. I was raised in a household with my amazing parents who believed the Democratic Party was the party of the people—a beacon of justice and opportunity for all. But as the years have passed, I have watched with dismay as the party I once knew has drifted far from its roots. It has become almost unrecognizable—radicalized and increasingly out of touch with the values that millions of everyday Americans hold dear. The Democratic Party has veered so far left, so deep into the progressive abyss, that it now champions policies that I cannot, in good conscience, support policies like promoting sex changes for children during a vulnerable stage of their lives, and dismantling Title IX protections for women in sports. This is not the party I grew up with. I have witnessed firsthand how the so-called “liberal” left now stifles thoughtful debate, silencing dissent with an iron fist—demanding blind allegiance to ideology, where one must “comply or be cast out.” This is not the Democratic Party I once supported and represented. The renowned poet Maya Angelou so powerfully said, “When you know better, you do better.” And so today, at such a time as thus, I am officially announcing that I am leaving the ranks and rancor of the Democratic Party elite. I now stand with the party of Lincoln, the party that fought to preserve our Union and fought to end the atrocities of slavery. In 2024, the Republican Party champions economic empowerment, by investing in Historically Black colleges and universities like the one I proudly graduated from. It’s the party of parents, believing that they have the fundamental right to determine the best educational environments for their children to learn, grow, and succeed. It is the party that fosters prosperity and entrepreneurial opportunities, enabling small business owners to not just survive, but to thrive, fulfilling the promise of the American dream. Mothers around our country from all backgrounds, races, and communities understand that it’s our sacred duty to preserve the innocence of our children, protect them from being sexualized, and sterilized. To respect universal truths, and to uphold the rights of biological women as defined by science, nature, and common sense. I am leaving the left because the left has abandoned Democrats who feel betrayed by a party that has lost its way, lost its commitment to hard working families. I know that by making this choice, my choice, I will face relentless attacks, criticism, and mischaracterization. But I will complete my faith walk. Scripture reminds us in Job 13, “Though he slay me, yet will I trust in him.” And so, I trust that God will guide me and cover me as I step into this new chapter of my life. It is time to shift our consciousness from the distractions of personalities to the substance of real policies. Trending: WATCH: RFK Jr.’s VP Pick Nicole Shanahan Drops Brutal Ad on Severe Trump Derangement Syndrome I will not be alone; I will be with millions of courageous women and men of good conscience, who are willing to place people over political ideology. So, I will continue to be a change maker and a champion for children. Censured, but not silenced, I will use my voice to amplify the voices of women everywhere —women who are willing to make waves across America. Together, we can nurture and protect our children by creating a safer, brighter future for them. Together, we can restore the spirit, security, and soul of America.

Here’s a video of Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry announcing she’s switching to the Republican Party.

WATCH:

MUST WATCH: Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry announces she’s switching to the Republican Party and BLASTS the Democrats as radicals who want to m*til*te children’s g*nitaIs, put men in women’s sports, and stifle free speech.pic.twitter.com/p1whHPGzFE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 30, 2024

Texas Governor Greg Abbott welcomed Thierry with open arms, emphasizing that her decision to switch parties demonstrates a critical reality: “The radical leftist agenda of the Democrat Party does not align with a majority of Americans.”

You can read the full press release below:

